What’s open for takeout, delivery, outside dining in Edmonds: Updated Nov. 23, 2020

Business Address Phone Services

407 Coffee house 407 Main Street 425-921-6147 Takeout

5 Corners Teriyaki 8410 Main Street 425-774-5775 Takeout by phone; third party delivery

85 Degree Bakery 22611 76th Ave W 425-670-3085 Takeout

Anthony’s Restaurant and Beach Café 456 Admiral Way 425-771-4400 Takeout through beach cafe, UberEats

Arnie’s 300 Admiral Way 425-771-5688 Takeout and online ordering

Bar Dojo 8404 Bowdoin Way 425-967-7267 Takeout

Barkada 622 5th Ave N 425-670-2222 Outdoor dining, takeout, restaurant delivery

Bistro 76 18401 76th Ave W 425-776-3616 Table service on the patio, takeout, drive-through, and general store open

Boiling Point 22001 Highway 99 425-673-7101 Takeout by phone

Brigid’s Bottle Shop 188 Sunset Ave 425-582-8218 In-store pickup

Bucatini 9818 Edmonds Way 425-361-1487 Takeout by phone; third party delivery

Casa Oaxaca 8402 Bowdoin Way 425-678-8307 Takeout and restaurant delivery

Café Ladro 8403 Main Street 425-670-1790 Drive up window, walk-in counter for take out

Café Louvre 210 5th Avenue 425-64–8188 Outdoor dining, takeout, and Grubhub

Calypso 109 Main St. 425-678-0652 Takeout and curbside pickup

Canarino Gelato 203 Fifth Ave 425-243-9635 Open regular hours for takeout

Caravan Kebab 9711 Firdale Ave 206-546-7999 Takeout and restaurant delivery

Casa Oaxaca 8402 Bowdoin Way 425-678-8307 Takeout and restaurant delivery

Channel Marker 120 W. Dayton #1 425-275-9590 Takeout

Chanterelle 316 Main St. 425-774-0650 Takeout, curbside pickup, and outdoor seating (weather permitting)

Cheesemonger’s Table 203 5th Ave S 425-640-8949 Curbside and lobby pickup via online order

Chef Dane Catering 19515 44th Ave W, Lynnwood 206-794-0812 Takeout by phone, In-house delivery service, and online order

Chopsticks 23025 100th Ave W 425-776-1196 Takeout and cocktails to go

Church Key Pub 109 4th Ave N 425-835-0230 Takeout

Claire’s Restaurant 301 Main Street 425-776-2332 Takeout

Demetris Woodstone Taverna 101 Main St, Edmonds 425-744-9999 Pickup, third party delivery, outdoor seating (weather permitting)

Dick’s Drive In 21910 Hwy 99 425-775-4243 Takeout and Doordash

Dong Ting Chun 22001 Hwy 99 425-616-5616 Takeout, pickup via online ordering, and third party delivery

Dumpling Generation 23830 Hwy 99 425-678-0806 Pickup by call

Edmonds Bakery 418 Main Street 425-778-6811 Takeout, call orders, and curbside pickup

Engel’s Pub 113 5th Ave S 425-778-2900 Outdoor seating and takeout

Epulo 190 Sunset Ave 425-678-8680 Takeout; covered, heated patio dining for gorups up to 5 people starting 11/24

Fat Pig Barbeque 7533 Olympic View Dr 425-361-7640 Takeout by phone and third party delivery

Five Bistro 650 Edmonds Way 435-563-7177 Takeout and patio dining

Furi Chinese 546 5th Ave S 425-673-9933 Takeout and restaurant delivery

Gallagher’s Where you Brew 180 W. Dayton 425-776-4209 Open for growsler pickups and outdoor beer garden

Girardi’s Osteria 504 5th Ave 425-673-5278 Takeout, DoorDash, and outdoor dining

Gravity Bar 610 5th Ave S 425-678-6180 Takeout

Hamburger Harry’s 610 5th Ave S 425-776-6666 Takeout and curbside pickup

The Hook 18521 76th Ave W 425-673-0551 Temporily closed

Hosoonyi Korean BBQ 23830 Hwy 99 425-775-8196 Takeout, UberEats, and DoorDash

Ivar’s seafood bar 9910 Edmonds Way 425-672-2640 Dine-in, outdoor decks open, online ordering, takeout, and delivery

Jaiiya Cafe 19626 76th Ave W 425-775-3313 Takeout, restaurant and third party delivery

Johnny’s Wok 10032 Edmonds Way, Ste 101 425-678-0269 Takeout, curbside pickup and some outdoor seating available

Kafe Neo 21108 Hwy 99 425-672-3476 Takeout and third party delivery

Kebella’s Pizza 630 Edmonds Way 425-744-0284 Takeout via phone and online ordering, third party delivery

Kelnero 545 Main Street 425-967-5697 Takeout and outdoor dining

Las Brisas 201 5th Avenue 425-672-5050 Takeout and online ordering

Maize&Barley 525 Main Street 425-835-0868 Takeout and patio dining

Manna Teriyaki 23805 Hwy 99 425-672-9555 Takeout by phone and third party delivery

The Market 508 Main Street 425-967-5329 Takeout and heated patio dining

Mel and Mia’s 7530 Olympic View Drive 425-361-7044 Takeout and Grubhub

Milkie Milkie Korean desserts 23830 Hwy 99 425-361-7696 Takeout, UberEats, and DoorDash

Noodle Hut 8418 Bowdoin Way 425-423-7718 Takeout/pickup

Ono Poke 10016 Edmonds Way 425-361-7064 Takeout, curbside pickup, and outdoor seating

Pagliacci 10200 Edmonds Way 206-726-1717 Takeout and restaurant delivery

Pancake Haus 530 5th Ave S 425-771-2545 Temporarily closed

Panera Bread 7929 Ballinger Way 425-640-2025 Takeout via online ordering, restaurant delivery and DoorDash

PCC Edmonds 9803 Edmonds Way 425-275-9036 Grocery delivery; senior shopping hours 7-8 am; in-store self-serve stations and seating areas closed; Instacart as curbside pickup service

PNW Catering 8401 Main Street, Edmonds 206-367-0619 Walkup/to go meals available at tents

Portofino 1306 Olympic View Dr 425-771-4788 Curbside takeout and restaurant delivery

Red Twig 117 5th Ave S. 425-771-1200 Takeout and outdoor dining

Revelations Frozen Yogurt 527 Main Street 425-744-6012 Takeout and online ordering

Romeo’s Restaurant 21110 76th Ave W 425-771-7955 Takeout, restaurant delivery, and online ordering

Rory’s 105 Main Street 425-778-3433 Temporarily closed

Rusty Pelican 107 5th Ave N 425-582-8250 Takeout and curbside pickup

Sahm Gook Jih 21619 Hwy 99 425-771-9888 Takeout

Salish Sea Brewery 518 Dayton Street 425-582-8474 Takeout and outdoor dining

Salt and Iron 321 Main St 425-361-1112 Takeout WED-SUN, online ordering

San Kai Sushi 111 4th Ave N 425-412-3417 Takeout 11:30-2 WED-SAT and 4-8pm everyday, online ordering

Santa Fe Mexican 423 Main Street 425-245-7916 Outdoor seating and online ordering

Scott’s Bar & Grill 8115 Ballinger Way 425-775-2561 Patio seating, takeout, and third party delivery

Scratch Distillery 190 Sunset Ave 425-673-7046 Retail and patio service (weather permitting)

Seattle Deli (Banh Mi) 22618 Hwy 99 425-776-1788 Takeout and third party delivery

Spud Fish and Chips 174 Sunset Way 425-678-0984 Takeout and third party delivery

Starbucks 220th and Hwy 99 21920 Hwy 99 425-775-4286 Takeout

Starbucks Main St 502 Main Street 425-778-6093 Takeout

Starbucks Westgate 9801 Edmonds Way 425-670-2616 Drive up window service and takeout

SuRa Korean BBQ 19226 Hwy 99 425-771-2502 Takeout and third party delivery

Subway 7600 196TH ST SW (425) 771-1127 Takeout and third party delivery

Sushi Moto 22618 Hwy 99 425-673-5477 Takeout and DoorDash

T&T Seafood 225511 Hwy 99 425-776-3832 Takeout and UberEats

Taki Tiki 518 Main Street 425-778-3548 Outdoor dining, takeout, and UberEats

Tapioca Express 22315 Hwy 99 425-774-6764 Takeout and third party delivery

Taste Rice Noodle 22315 Hwy 99 425-697-2250 Takeout and UberEats

Tasty Thai 22611 76th Ave W 425-775-2141 Takeout, UberEats, and DoorDash

Teriyaki Way 23632 Hwy 99 425-672-3378 Takeout

Thai By Day 182 Sunset Ave 425-967-7181 Takeout, curbside pickup, and third party delivery

Thai Cottage 417 Main Street 425-774-2222 Takeout by phone

Than Brothers Pho 22618 Hwy 99 425-744-0212 Takeout and UberEats

The Loft 515 Main (425) 640-5000 Outdoor dining and takeout via phone or online

Top Pot 150 Sunset 425-582-2579 Takeout, drive-thru window, and third party delivery

Toshi’s Teriyaki 311 Main Street 425-670-8122 Takeout

Traditional Korean Beef Soup 22929 Hwy 99 425-977-2929 Takeout

Venice Pizza Pasta 9695 Firdale Ave 206-533-1280 Takeout and restaurant delivery

Walnut Coffee 410 Walnut Street 425-774-5962 Takeout

Waterfront Café (Eatery) 300 Admiral Way 425-743-9590 Open for takeout with abbreviated hours; call to order or visit walkup window

Waterfront Coffee Company 101 Main St, Edmonds 425-670-1400 Takeout

Wonton Noodle House 22315 Hwy 99 425-775-8628 Takeout

Zeeks Pizza 4309 196TH ST SW (425) 893-8646 Outdoor dining, takeout, restaurant and third party delivery