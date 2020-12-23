$2,500 in toys donated through VFW effort at Teri’s Toybox

The Christmas toy drive partnership between Edmonds VFW Post 8870 and Teri’s Toybox in downtown Edmonds was a resounding success.

According to Post Past Commander Mike Denton, approximately $2,500 worth of toys were donated — all of which were distributed to children of families in need.

In the past, the VFW has collected — during its annual VFW/Legion Christmas party — a large number of toys for distribution to children of families in need. When that party was canceled this year due to COVID, Post Chaplain Dan Doyle contacted Teri’s Toybox owner Teri Soelter in downtown Edmonds and arranged to place a box in the store marked for VFW’s Toy drive.