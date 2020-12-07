A letter to the community from Jim Lawless

Members of the Edmonds Community,
Last Thursday, Mayor Nelson advised me of his decision to put forward Sherman Pruitt to the City Council as his choice for the next permanent Chief of Police. While I am personally disappointed, I understand and accept the Mayor’s choice. After having been advised of his decision, I sent a video message to my entire staff that I would be taking the high road, that I (and we all) still had a very important job to do, continue serving the members of the community. I have admonished the staff that we are to remain neutral and that we are apolitical in our roles. They are expected to, and do, remain professional and must always remember that they are public servants and that they cannot bring negative light to the department nor the city in either their words or actions, both on and off-duty. I am unaware of any negative comments having been made by members of this department. Outside of the members of this department, I have no direct control over what individuals chose to express. I realize that the current situation has generated a great deal of emotion on both sides; individuals have a right to express their opinions but I would ask that everyone refrain from personal attacks of any kind.
Jim Lawless
Edmonds Police Department
Classy, admirable response. Thank you for your years of service!
Thank you ACOP Lawless for your commitment to professionalism. And also to former Chief of Police Compaan for your continued leadership. When the mayor won’t confront the issues and hides behind his council president, we rightfully should reflect on where we are.
Thank you Jim Lawless for you being our Edmonds Hero! In all of this, let us not forget December 7, 1941 for all those young American Hero’s that gave their lives at Pearl Harbor and around the world in the name of Freedom so we can have this discussion. We will never forget!
Fred Gouge
Well said ACOP Lawless. We should keep decorum and courtesy in this debate. I believe we all agree that you have acted professionally during your tenure, and that this choice was not in your hands. For me, I will continue to question the judgement of the Mayor on this decision due to the qualifications of each of the candidates (both the two finalists and the nominated position). As a member of the “public”, we should all voice our support and/or disappointment with choice in a respectful and professional way.
I have mentioned this before and will say it again, the SJW and other comments do nothing but dog whistle and do nothing to compare the facts. That’s what I want for Edmonds and for myself. Facts and the decision making process that led to this conclusion. I want to see the City Council support their decision for or against their decision. As the Mayor said tonight on the Highway 99 Lake Ballinger Town Hall, the most substantive comment was a statement of opinion. “Unique perspective” is not one of the qualifications listed albeit important.
Based on your tenure and service, I see proactive policing with a dedicated force that has a good understanding of the needs of our community. Making decisions solely for the sake of a fresh or unique perspective is not something that I would let take precedence over experience (particularly for this key role).
When I see different and hear more about the qualifications that stand up to your qualifications, I will go back to my corner and work on my unique and fresh perspective.