A letter to the community from Jim Lawless

Members of the Edmonds Community,

Last Thursday, Mayor Nelson advised me of his decision to put forward Sherman Pruitt to the City Council as his choice for the next permanent Chief of Police. While I am personally disappointed, I understand and accept the Mayor’s choice. After having been advised of his decision, I sent a video message to my entire staff that I would be taking the high road, that I (and we all) still had a very important job to do, continue serving the members of the community. I have admonished the staff that we are to remain neutral and that we are apolitical in our roles. They are expected to, and do, remain professional and must always remember that they are public servants and that they cannot bring negative light to the department nor the city in either their words or actions, both on and off-duty. I am unaware of any negative comments having been made by members of this department. Outside of the members of this department, I have no direct control over what individuals chose to express. I realize that the current situation has generated a great deal of emotion on both sides; individuals have a right to express their opinions but I would ask that everyone refrain from personal attacks of any kind.

Jim Lawless

Edmonds Police Department