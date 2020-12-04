After reports of shots fired near Lake Ballinger, police find shell casings and blood — but no victim

Detectives continued to investigate Friday after police found shell casings and blood while responding to multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots fired in the Lake Ballinger area Thursday night.

According to Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Mike Haynes, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace patrol officers responded at 9:24 p.m. Thursday. Officers ended up at Ballinger Park, on the lake’s east side, after receiving a report of a white vehicle seen leaving the park, although it’s unknown at this point if the vehicle is related to the incident, Haynes said.

“Officers checked the park and located several shell casings from a firearm on the dock along with some blood,” Haynes said. In an effort to locate a victim, police conducted an extensive search Thursday night using a K-9 police unit, a drone and specialized water equipment, but no one was found, he added.