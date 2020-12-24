Alicia Crank named GSBA 2020 Business and Humanitarian Awards finalist

Edmonds resident Alicia Crank was named a finalist in the community leader category of the 2020 Business and Humanitarian Awards, sponsored by the Greater Seattle Business Association (GSBA).

The GSBA is Washington state’s LGBTQ and allied chamber of commerce, and the largest LGBTQ chamber in North America. The organization’s annual awards — now in their 40th year — honor businesses, nonprofits and community leaders who demonstrate excellence and success in their business or profession.

Crank was one of three finalists for the community leader award, which was given to Montserrat Padilla, activist and lead at Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network. The other finalist was Manny Santiago, president of Washington State’s LGBTQ Commission.

Ilona Lohrey, GSBA’s vice president of membership and programs, said Crank was selected as a finalist “not just for one project or one thing she contributed in the community. She is a finalist because of all her collective contributions as an activist, public change maker, social justice fighter, community uniter and amazing community leader.”

Crank, who serves a chief development officer of AtWork!, is vice chair of the Edmonds Planning Board and chair of the Snohomish County Airport Commission. Last summer, she launched a Black in Edmonds series of online panel discussions.

“Alicia is a mover and shaker not just in the Edmonds community but in the entire State of Washington,” Lohrey said. “She has been a voice of community that our organization and many others listen to.”

Other 2020 GSBA award winners include:

Business of the Year: Cone & Steiner General

New Business of the Year: Veritas Electric

Business Leader of the Year: Intentionalist

Corporate Leader of the Year: Symetra

Nonprofit of the Year: U.T.O.P.I. A.

The 40th annual GSBA Business and Humanitarian Awards event will be held virtually on Feb. 18, 2021. Learn more here.