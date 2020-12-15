Art exhibits coming to the Edmonds Waterfront Center   

With a virtual ribbon cutting set for later this month, the newly-built Edmonds Waterfront Center will feature several art exhibits, rotating displays and permanent installations — including art gifted by the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.

The two-story window-walled Community Lounge will highlight the region’s indigenous history and influence by showcasing art and artifacts from area Coast Salish Tribes. In addition to the art display, the lounge area will have an educational component that explains the impact various tribes have had in the history and development of the Salish Sea region, including Edmonds. To enhance this exhibit, a Native American woodcarver will design and produce an outdoor sculpture of a tribal welcoming figure that will be located at the center’s west beach entrance landing, greeting guests from the water side.

On permanent display at the Waterfront Center will be original wall art and sculpture from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation. The art for the center’s permanent display was selected from the foundation’s jury-selected fine art collection. Most of this art represents Edmonds and local areas and includes the original paintings that were used to produce the annual Edmonds Arts Festival posters throughout the years. This art will reside in common areas throughout the building.

In a designated formal gallery space, community members will be able to view first-hand art created by award-winning artists who reside in Edmonds. The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation Gallery will feature rotating exhibits from local artists, and members and guests can meet the artists in person at each quarterly art opening reception. The spacious gallery features museum-quality lighting and display cases to showcase 3-D art pieces. The Waterfront Center art gallery was made possible by a generous gift from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.

The multigenerational Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave. on City of Edmonds-owned property formerly occupied by the Edmonds Senior Center building.