Birds and changing climate topic of Dec. 14 Edmonds Floretum Garden Club meeting

George Divoky, PhD, director of the nonprofit Friends of Cooper Island, is the guest speaker at the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club meeting Monday, Dec. 14. The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom followed by the program at 11 a.m.

Divoky’s topic is “Birds Respond to a Changing Climate.” Focusing on arctic seabirds and the effects of global warming since 1975, he has lived alone for three months every summer on remote Cooper Island at the edge of the arctic.

The meeting is open to members and non-members.To receive the Zoom link for the program, interested attendees should send an email to edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com.

You can find Floretum online at edmondsfloretumgardenclub.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/EdmondsFloretumGardenClub.

