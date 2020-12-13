Black in Edmonds panelists call on city leaders to address issues with police chief selection process

The topic of the latest Black in Edmonds panel discussion? The Edmonds City Council’s 4-3 decision Dec. 8 to confirm Mayor Mike Nelson’s appointment of Sherman Pruitt as the city’s next police chief.

Two of the four Black in Edmonds panelists appearing Saturday via Facebook Live — Alicia Crank and Richard Taylor Jr. — sat on the community panel that Mayor Nelson appointed to interview both police chief candidates. Both stressed that — contrary to the belief of some — the panel did not make a recommendation for a preferred candidate between Pruitt, now Sauk-Suiattle Tribal Police Chief, and Edmonds’ Acting Police Chief Jim Lawless.

Panelists “had a set number of questions for both candidates,” Crank said. At the end of their interviews, panelists were asked to share the pros and cons of both men — with no recommendation for a particular candidate. “We did not say — nor were we asked — which one,” Crank said.

In addition, Crank — who sits on the Edmonds Planning Board — and Taylor — an author and speaker — both stressed that the questions asked were focused on community policing. The focus was not about background or experience, they said, because the assumption was that by the time the two candidates were presented, any necesary vetting had been done.

During the Dec. 8 council meeting, councilmember and citizens raised questions about whether the city had conducted a thorough background check on Pruitt. (A KOMO-TV report on Dec 8 pointed to testimony about alleged domestic violence issues as part of a lawsuit involving Pruitt and the City of Arlington.) There were efforts by some councilmembers to delay the vote for further investigation, but those were rejected on 4-3 votes — the same majority that confirmed Pruitt’s appointment.

The fact these questions weren’t addressed during the council meeting has resulted in anger and frustration among many in the community, all four panelists acknowledged.

“There’s a lot of misinformation,” said Black in Edmonds panelist Dedi Davis, a wedding and event planner who has lived in Edmonds for more than 20 years. “People didn’t understand the process and so they jumped to a lot of conclusions.”

“There’s a lot of anger, frustration and hurt,” agreed panelist Misha Carter, also 20-plus-year Edmonds resident who for three years staffed the Edmonds Diversity Commission. “People are feeling hurt on all sides and they are feelilng helpless. They are looking for answers.”

Adding fuel to the controversy was another television interview — on KING-TV — which featured interviews with City Council President Adrienne Fraley-Moinllas and former Edmonds Police Chief Al Compaan, who retired last year. Fraley-Monillas has been under fire for stating during the interview that Pruitt would be a good pick, given “all the racism in Edmonds.”

Crank said she “hated everything” about the KING-5 interview. “Edmonds is not a racist city,” Crank said. “Does racism exists among certain people here? Absolutely. It’s in Anytown USA. Edmonds is not special or exempt to those tpes of behviors. So that statement? Not helpful.” She added she was also was disappointed by former Chief Compaan’s interview, during which he criticized the chief selection process, “because in total the whole thing was just filled with anger. And who likes to see their community portrayed with so much anger?”

Taylor agreed that Edmonds “is just a representation of the underbelly we see in America,” but he also added that Edmonds “is messy.”

“I’m not attacking the city when I say that,” Taylor added, stressing that angst of Edmonds residents is a reflection of the city’s leadership. “We have got to deal with our own inner workings…to truly serve for the betterment of our city. With Edmonds being a small town, we do have an opportunity to be better.”

Panelists also discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic has created anxiety, depression and trauma responses among many, and when city government appears to be acting without transparency, it amplifies people’s concerns. Taylor, who is also a mental health advocate, added: “We cannot allow that (COVID-19) to be an excuse for how we choose to present ourselves through our actions.”

Crank agreed. “There is a lot of animosity that goes beyond the police chief situation and those are influencing leadership decisions — from mayor and council,” she said. “The angers and frustrations are on full display every Tuesday during those council meetings.”

It doesn’t help the community as a whole — or communities of color — “to have a dysfunctional leadership system… for people in leaderhsip to not be successful,” Crank added. “When there isn’t transparency to the questions that people are asking… that’s detrimental to us.”

Carter pointed to one question in particular she received — “Isn’t that what you all wanted?” — that implied all Black people in Edmonds were supporting Pruitt’s appointment. “We don’t all think alike,” she said.

Addressing the issue of “family business,” Crank said: “When we (Black people) see someone rise up in a position, we are hella critical. We need to make sure this person is on point, nothng in the background that’s going to come out, we know people are going to look.”

If anything, she added, people of color “know they have to be 200% above. We don’t expect shorcuts to be given to us, we don’t expect circumvention.”

The tone of comments on local news sites and social media about the police chief selection process is “disheartening,” Davis added. “This is a time when we all should be coming together. We’re splitting the town — white and other. They are so divisive. I can’t remember looking back over the 20 years living here where it’s been this in your face and everyone having such a strong emotion.”

It’s unfortunate, Crank added, that some commenters are taking their anger out by attacking the candidates themselves or people of color in the community rather than the selection process.

“I’m not saying don’t be upset,” Crank said. “What I’m saying, is make sure you’re upset about the right thing, and you channel it in the right direction…and don’t misdirect your anger and furstration to groups that had nothing to do it.”

Davis also said she was bothered by the focus on comparing the experiences of the two candidates “on paper,” rather than taking into account “what you can bring to the position as a person. It was not really a fair judgment.”

Crank said her biggest worry is the potential for what could happen next. “If Chief Pruitt becomes the new chief, what’s the temperature in the police department right now? Is there going to be a vote of no confidence? Are people going to start walking out and going to different agencies beaue they don’t like how this was handled?

“The optics are horrible for a city to see officers walk off the job,” Crank continued. “And frankly I don’t want to see this under the first Black police chief of a predominantly white city — because that’s going to be the story. ven if they’re walking off not because of him but because of the process and they are angry at the mayor and council, the headline is ‘Edmonds gets first Black police chief, officers walk away.'”

And even if Pruitt doesn’t end up taking the job, “I don’t think Chief Lawless, if it was offered to him, would take it because of all the stuff that had happened,” Crank added. “And frankly, I can’t blame him for it.” That would mean another chief search and hiring process, “and who — after doing a quick Google search — would want to apply for it? So this is messy, whatever angle is taken.”

The issue, Davis added, is one of transparency, and she challenged city leaders to “figure out what happened and own it and fix it. It’s not up to the residents of Edmonds to do that. That’s not our job. Now it looks like — were corners cut with this Black chief of police? Well, we didn’t ask for that either. Take him on his merit or don’t take him at all. We’re not asking for shortcuts just so we can walk around and say, ‘Wow, look at us. We have a Black chief of police now.'”

“I’m challenging the mayor and council to fix this, whatever this is, because we don’t know what this is because no one’s talking,” Crank said. “No one is winning in this — there is no victory for anybody involved in this. And the ones that can do something about it need to do something and not let us as a city of residents, flail in the background and make false allegations or make guestimations of what’s happening becaue there’s been non-responsiveness.”

You can watch the entire Saturday panel discussion at this link.

–– By Teresa Wippel