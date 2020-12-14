Budget approval, 2021 legislative agenda, rules for streateries on Dec. 15 city council agenda

The Edmonds City Council has a busy agenda ahead Tuesday night, Dec. 15, as it considers the city’s 2021 state legislative agenda, the 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Program/Capital Improvement Plan Emergency and an ordinance to allow streateries in city rights-of-way and outdoor dining without a conditional use permit.

In addition, the council is scheduled — as part of its consent agenda — to approve the 2021 city budget. And it is set to choose a new council president for 2021.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view, or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone at +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Those wanting to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. To provide audience comments by dial-up phone, press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, the meeting will be streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.

