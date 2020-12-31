Call for speakers: Third annual Edmonds International Women’s Day goes virtual

With the 2021 theme #ChooseToChallenge, the third annual Edmonds International Women’s Day is set for Sunday and Monday, March 7-8, with a call for speakers for the following topics:

Education

Gender bias and inequality

Mental health

Philanthropy and volunteerism

Politics and service in our community

Those interested in being a speaker or panelist for the virtual event should fill out this form.

Spearheaded by Edmonds resident Alicia Crank, the #ChooseToChallenge sub themes are a direct connection to what is happening and top of mind for many Edmonds community members. While Crank is working to secure a featured guest speaker, the goal is to bring varied voices and points of view from women in Edmonds to the forefront.

“If you’ve viewed any of the Black in Edmonds series this year, you have an idea of the style and varied points of view I want to bring,” said Crank, “and we’re going to do it in a way that sparks differences of opinion but with civility and respect. In effect, we will also ‘choose to challenge’ how we can better communicate with each another as a community.”

While the event will reach out for event sponsorship to underwrite the free two-day event, sponsors from the 2020 event will be carried over to this year due to having to cancel two of the three events last March due to COVID.

International Women’s Day, March 8, is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. International Women’s Day (IWD) has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. Prior to this the Socialist Party of America, United Kingdom’s Suffragists and Suffragettes, and further groups campaigned for women’s equality.