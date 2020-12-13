Cascade Symphony Orchestra cancels remainder of 2020-21 in-person concerts due to pandemic

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra is canceling the remainder of its 2020-21 season of concerts at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, due to heightened and unpredictable government restrictions recently put into place for public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the orchestra will continue to offer concerts online, with each new musical presentation debuting on the dates and times when the CSO would have been performing live and in-person. The remaining concert dates are Jan. 11, March 8, and May 3, each with the virtual curtain rise at 7:30 p.m.

“The most important thing is that our members, as well as our patrons, are safe,” said Rose Gear, Cascade Symphony executive director. “Although our members cannot safely gather in person for rehearsals and concerts, we are so pleased to continue our mission of nourishing the community with music, with the help of technology.”

Like the first two concerts of the season presented in late October and early December, the upcoming virtual performances are being presented free of charge, thanks to the generosity of orchestra donors. The upcoming virtual musicales will feature encore performances held in recent years, along with stories from orchestra members. Cellist Amos Yang will be the featured performer for January’s presentation curated by the symphony’s music director Michael Miropolsky.

“Although it has been almost one full year since we were last able to perform live for our loyal friends and patrons, we still feel a personal connection to them,”Miropolsky said. “We miss seeing them, but I’m proud that we can still entertain through our past performances, while sharing personal stories from members of our orchestra.”

While admission to the virtual concerts is free, the Cascade Symphony welcomes donations of any amount. To donate, visit cascadesymphony.org/donate/.

Season ticket holders for the ’20-21 season can donate the amount of their purchase to the CSO. Those not wishing to receive a donor receipt need not do anything. Patrons wanting a receipt for tax purposes can send an email to donors@cascadesymphony.org using the subject line “Ticket Donation Receipt.” They should include the name the tickets were purchased under, the number and type of ticket (adult or senior, etc.), and the email address or US Mail address where the CSO should send the donor receipt.

To request a refund, send an email to tickets@cascadesymphony.org, using the subject line “Season Ticket Refund.” Include the name the tickets were purchased under, the number and type, and the US Mail address address where the symphony should send the refund. Refunds will be processed on a monthly basis beginning Jan. 15. Only refund requests received by the CSO before May 3 will be honored.

Further information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra can be found online at www.cascadesymphony.org. Additional updates will be posted on the website when they are available.