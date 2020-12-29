Cascade Symphony Orchestra to virtually present ‘Great English Romantic’ concert Jan. 11

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will offer its third virtual concert of the 2020-21 season, “Great English Romantic,” on Monday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 p.m. This online music program will be presented free of charge through the generosity of orchestra donors and patrons.

The Cascade Symphony recently announced that all in-person concerts for the season have been cancelled due to restrictions put into place locally and state-wide because of the coronavirus pandemic and its unpredictability. CSO music presentations last October and December were presented online for the same reason, with scheduled concerts for this March and May also being switched to virtual formats.

The symphony’s music director Michael Miropolsky curates the performances, which he describes as “evenings of music and celebration.”

“We’ll enjoy treasured past performances and personal stories from members of our orchestra,” Miropolsky said. “The program includes the orchestra’s earlier recordings, contemporary recordings of our musicians, and more.”

The January presentation will feature a popular and familiar soloist in cellist Amos Yang. He is assistant principal cellist for the San Francisco Symphony and previously a member of the Seattle Symphony. Yang has performed as a soloist and chamber musician throughout the United States, the Far East and Europe, including in concert at the Aspen Music Festival, the American Academy in Rome, Wigmore Hall in London, and Alice Tully Hall in New York City’s Lincoln Center. He has won numerous awards, including first prizes in the American String Teachers Association and Grace Vamos competitions.

The virtual concert will feature Yang’s performance of English composer Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto with the Cascade Symphony, as well as Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Italian Capriccio and Anatoly Lyadov’s Baba Yaga.

“Two of our musicians have prepared a couple of pieces,” Miropolsky noted. “Trombonist Barry Ehrlich will perform George Telemann’s Sonata in F minor, and David Tan, whom (CSO patrons) know as our principal cellist, also is a wonderful pianist. He will perform Brahms’s Intermezzo in A major, Op. 118.

In addition, two Cascade Symphony violinists – Holly Sullivan and Donna Petruzzi-Benson – will share stories from their years as members of the orchestra.

The public can join this event by visiting either of two online sites. One is via the CSO’s website at cascadesymphony.org/virtual. The other link is on the orchestra’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/channel/UCJz1lxpTsqMSpbWjuLE6CnA). After the virtual concert is streamed, it will remain available for on-demand public viewing via these same links.

While admission to this concert is free, the Cascade Symphony welcomes donations of any amount. To donate, visit cascadesymphony.org/donate.

Further information about the Cascade Symphony Orchestra can be found online at www.cascadesymphony.org. Additional virtual events and schedule updates will be posted on the website when they are available.