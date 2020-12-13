Chef Dane Catering and food truck menu for Dec. 14-21

Menu for Dec. 14-21

Holiday menu now online and available for ordering

Fresh from the truck entrees:

** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough with choice of side … $11.95

** Pesto Turkey Sandwich – bacon, swiss, tomato, spinach, pesto mayo on grilled sourdough served with choice of side …$11.95

** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, pickled red onions, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with choice of side … $10.95

** Kahlua Pork Sandwich – chipotle bbq sauce, frizzled onions, pineapple coleslaw on a brioche bun served with choice of side … $11.95

** Chicken Burger – seasoned ground chicken patty, swiss, grilled onions, spinach, tomato, sriracha mayo on brioche bun with choice of side…. $11.95

** Beef & Lamb Gyro – lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta, tzatziki sauce on pita served with choice of side $10.95

** A1 Burger – bacon, havarti, lettuce, tomato, frizzled onions, A1 aioli on a brioche bun served with choice of side … $11.95

** Greek Salad – romaine, cucumber, peppers, olives, tomatoes, feta, black pepper lemon dressing …$10.95…. with grilled chicken $13.95

** Roasted Broccoli & Cheddar Soup – topped with shredded cheese served with pita … $6.95

Take ‘n bake frozen meal selection:

Fun options:

Jumbo Red Velvet Cookie – white chocolate chips….$3.50

Fresh Baked Cookies – $20 per dozen

Butterscotch Rice Krispy Treats – $20 per dozen

Chicken Empanadas – $20 per dozen

Truck locations:

Monday – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds – 5-5:30 p.m.

Monday – Faith Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds – 6-6:30 p.m.

Tuesday – closed for private event

Wednesday – downtown Edmonds – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Monday – 12/21 – Faith Community Church 5-6:30 p.m. — 15% of sales will be donated to Nourishing Networks on behalf of Faith Community Church

Locations and online ordering links available on our website.