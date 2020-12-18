Chef Dane Catering hosting fundraiser for Nourishing Network via food truck purchases Dec. 21

As a thank you to Edmonds’ Faith Community Church for allowing the Here and There food truck to park at their location all summer, Chef Dane Catering is supporting one of their partner ministries — the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network — with a fundraiser Monday, Dec. 21. Chef Dane will donate 15% of sales that night to the foundation.

Here are the details:

Monday, Dec. 21

5-6:30 p.m.

10220 238th St. S.W., Edmonds

Preordering at this link is highly encouraged. Fresh meals as well as frozen take ‘n bakes will be available.

Food Truck Menu

** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough with choice of side … $11.95

** Pesto Turkey Sandwich – bacon, swiss, tomato, spinach, pesto mayo on grilled sourdough served with choice of side …$11.95

** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, pickled red onions, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with choice of side … $10.95

** Kahlua Pork Sandwich – chipotle bbq sauce, frizzled onions, pineapple coleslaw on a brioche bun served with choice of side … $11.95

** Chicken Burger – seasoned ground chicken patty, swiss, grilled onions, spinach, tomato, sriracha mayo on brioche bun with choice of side…. $11.95

** Beef & Lamb Gyro – lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta, tzatziki sauce on pita served with choice of side $10.95

** A1 Burger – bacon, havarti, lettuce, tomato, frizzled onions, A1 aioli on a brioche bun served with choice of side … $11.95

** Greek Salad – romaine, cucumber, peppers, olives, tomatoes, feta, black pepper lemon dressing …$10.95…. with grilled chicken $13.95

** Roasted Broccoli & Cheddar Soup – topped with shredded cheese served with pita … $6.95

** Red Velvet Cookie – white chocolate chips….$3.50