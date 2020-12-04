Citizens invited to comment on draft tree regulations during Dec. 9 public hearing

The City of Edmonds Planning Board will hold a virtual public hearing on the city’s draft tree regulations at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, and the public is invited to comment.

Information on the tree code update, the Planning Board’s review and the draft tree regulations are available for review at treecode.edmondswa.gov.

The public hearing can be accessed via Zoom or by phone at:

https://zoom.us/s/94704154660

Via phone by dialing 253-215-8782

Meeting ID: 947 0415 4660

Passcode: 251948

In 2019, the City of Edmonds adopted an Urban Forest Management Plan, which included goals and policy guidance for tree retention within the City of Edmonds. One of these goals was to “update tree regulations to reduce clearcutting or other development impacts on the urban forest and consider changes to tree replacement requirements and penalties for code violations.”

According to the city, a frequent complaint related to tree removal in Edmonds is when properties are developed or subdivided. The primary focus of this tree code update is to develop regulations that result in more trees being preserved when properties are developed and require replanting for the trees that are removed.

The tree retention and replacement requirements will apply to subdivision applications, new multi-family development, new single-family development, and any tree removal not specifically exempted in the tree code. The retention and replacement requirements do not apply to developed single-family properties, unless they fall within critical areas.

Elements of the tree regulations include:

the requirement that 30% of significant trees be retained within the development

the replanting of up to three trees for each significant tree removed (replacement ratio determined by the diameter of the trees removed)

a fee-in-lieu (a financial cost) provision when a site can’t support the number of required replacement trees

The draft regulations also implement low-impact development principles and provide design flexibility for subdivisions to support tree retention.

The tree code also proposes to establish a City of Edmonds Tree Fund that can be funded by the fee-in-lieu provision for replacement trees, civil penalties for illegal tree cutting, donations or other monies allocated by the Edmonds City Council. The tree fund could be used to provide vouchers to Edmonds residents for purchasing and planting trees on their property, or for acquiring and preserving wooded areas within the city.

The Tree Code Update is a first step in implementing the Edmonds Urban Forest Management Plan. In the future, the city will pursue incentives for property owners who retain trees on their property. This could include property tax rebates (applicable to the city portion of property taxes), stormwater utility fee reduction, plus other techniques that provide financial recognition of the benefits of tree planting and protection, the city said.

The city is also in the process of updating its Street Tree Plan, which is a plan for the trees located in the right-of-way.

If you have questions or comments on the tree code update, email Kernen Lien, environmental programs manager, at kernen.lien@edmondswa.gov.