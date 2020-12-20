City of Edmonds Arts Commission offering 2021 grant opportunities for artists, nonprofits

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission will offer two single opportunity grants in early January for artists and nonprofit arts and culture organizations based in Edmonds. Applications will be available after the City 2021 Operating Budget is approved (December 2020). The application deadline will be in late January 2021. Projects must be completed in 2021.

The Small Grant Program will have a total of $5,000 available for small grants of $100 – $1,000 for arts-based projects to support creativity, diversity, and access to arts in Edmonds through literary, visual, or performing arts.

Creating a Future grant program has a total of $50,000 available for awards between $1,000 and $10,000. The purpose of this grant opportunity is to help build and reinforce a diverse and equitable cultural community in Edmonds, recognizing the uncertainty and challenges the COVID-19 pandemic directives, and the necessity of changing strategies to create access for all to the arts.

The application form and full guidelines are available on the Arts Commission website at www.edmondswa.gov/workshops-a-grants.html. Applications are due on Jan. 28, 2021.

Grants will be awarded to eligible recipients through a competitive application process. Awards between $1,000 and $10,000 are available up to a total of $50,000 in funding. Projects must be completed in 2021. Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee including members of the Arts Commission, Diversity Commission, Youth Commission and/or Creative District.

Both individual artists and arts and culture organizations based in Edmonds are eligible but must have not-for-profit status either solely or through a partnership or umbrella relationship to qualify. Collaborations are encouraged. At least one entity in a collaboration or partnership must be an Edmonds resident or organization based in Edmonds and projects must directly benefit Edmonds residents.

The City of Edmonds is committed to supporting cultural endeavors in the City of Edmonds inclusive of all and without discrimination regarding race, color, creed, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, military status, marital status, political opinion, national origin, familial status, or differing abilities.

For questions contact Frances Chapin, Arts & Culture Program Manager, frances.chapin@edmondswa.gov