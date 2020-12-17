City of Edmonds public information officer resigns

After nine months serving as the City of Edmonds’ public information officer, Jamie Holter has resigned.
Holter — who has worked in state and county communications for more than 15 years — was hired in March to fill the newly created position of half-time public information officer/communications strategist. Her last day was Dec. 16.
That position was identified as a key priority for the mayor and city council when they added the job in the city’s 2020 budget, but Holter said that recent issues — including the controversy surrounding the hiring of the new Edmonds police chief — made it increasingly difficult to do her job.
“The role of a government communicator is to be the bridge between the city and the public about government issues – especially complex government issues – to explain, to clarify, to listen and reflect back what we hear from the community, and identify areas where we are falling short in communication and share that with leadership so we can do better,” she said.
“The police chief process was messy from beginning to end,” Holter added. “I feel for Chief Pruitt, Assistant Chief Lawless, the Edmonds Police Department and the community. There are no winners here.”
Holter said she “had no part in the communication of the chief selection process. I learned what was happening when press releases ended up in my inbox just like MEN,” Holter said, adding that “the mayor declined to communicate with me and that made it very difficult to do my job.”
Edmonds Economic Development and Community Services Director Patrick Doherty said the city will conduct a search in early 2021 to fill the public information position. He said that Holter “has been very helpful to us in tackling the flurry of communications needs we’ve seen during the pandemic, as well as starting up new initiatives such as the city newsletter, blog and helping make the mayor’s new neighborhood meetings initiative come to fruition. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”
Pretty soon the mayor and the council prez will be calling this site fake news.
Wrong people resigning/retiring.
Very poorly handled. Nothing more nothing less. Mayor is in over his head.
A house of cards. At what point does the mayor hold a press conference and own his mistakes? At what point does the four councilmembers who rammed this through own their mistakes? Mistakes happen. But when that is followed by deflection and silence that speaks to ego.
“the mayor declined to communicate with me and that made it very difficult to do my job.” – Very telling. He’s made it difficult for the citizens of Edmonds to understand why he’s still in his job and hasn’t stepped down (or the other 4 collaborators for that matter).
Sorry to lose her, she looked like she was a welcome addition( thank you for your service to the community). this does not look well for the Edmonds leadership, when you hear what she said about what she experienced. Come on Edmonds, let’s have solid leadership, direction & goals.
I met Jamie once a few months ago and was quite impressed. A smart and seasoned professional, experienced in local government. And she’s got savvy. But no PIO can be effective in an environment where they are systematically ignored by executive leadership. Her decision to leave is entirely understandable.
If Mayor Nelson had made use of her talents and taken some of her advice, I’m confident Edmonds would not be this deep in civic crisis.
“‘I learned what was happening when press releases ended up in my inbox just like MEN,’ Holter said.”
I’m curious who in Edmonds government sends out press releases, if not the Public Information Officer?
Press releases are sent out by various city departments, depending on topic, and also from the mayor’s office