City of Edmonds to provide free compostable containers, gloves to local restaurants

The City of Edmonds said Tuesday it plans to assist local restaurants by purchasing and distributing compostable take-out containers and gloves.

More restaurants are turning to take-out because of COVID-19 restrictions, and as a result are using more compostable to-go containers and gloves, which can be costly, the city said in an announcement. Using federal CARES Act funds, the city has been able to buy various-sized compostable containers and boxes of gloves to distribute to restaurants. These compostable containers are approved by Cedar Grove Composting for acceptance at their facility.

“We heard from the restaurant community, which has been among the most impacted by the COVID restrictions, about the challenges of only offering takeout at this time,” said Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson. “This is one way we can help ease the financial strain, promote take out dining from our restaurants, and help meet our environmental goals of encouraging compostable waste.”

The city will distribute up to 7,350 compostable to-go containers and over 12,000 gloves in prepackaged bundles at the first of two drive-up events. The first event will be Monday, Dec. 7 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the public works building north parking lot, 7110 210th St. S.W.

A second distribution event, with an even greater number of items, will take place Dec. 21, the city said.

Two selections of packages are available:

Package One will contain:

two bags of 9 X 9 food containers for a total of 100 containers,

two bags of 6 X 6 containers for a total of 150 containers, and

four boxes of gloves for a total of 200 pairs.

Package Two will contain:

three bags of 9 X 9 containers for a total of 150 containers, and

four boxes of gloves for a total of 200 pairs.

Quantities are limited, so restaurants are asked to register in advance for a package of containers and gloves. Contact Megan Luttrell a tmegan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov by noon Friday, Dec. 4, and indicate whether you wish to sign up for Package One or Package Two. She will respond to confirm your space on the list for the Dec. 7 event. If you can’t be accommodated on that day, you will be placed on the list for the Dec. 21 event.