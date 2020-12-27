Clothes for Kids needs your help to provide school wardrobes for local students

For the past 36 years, Clothes For Kids has provided thousands of free school wardrobes annually to local students. However, all in-person fundraising events were canceled this year due to the pandemic, and the organization could use your help to support its mission. For the past 36 years, Clothes For Kids has provided thousands of free school wardrobes annually to local students. However, all in-person fundraising events were canceled this year due to the pandemic, and the organization could use your help to support its mission.

It costs approximately $100 to provide one complete wardrobe to a student. Or $20 per month could supply 15 students with new shoes this year. Click here to make your donation online.

If you prefer to mail in your gift, make checks payable to Clothes For Kids and send it to 16725 52nd Ave. W., Suite B, Lynnwood, WA 98037.