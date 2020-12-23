Commentary: In review of 2020, Edmonds City Council president addresses COVID challenges, TV comments

What a year 2020 has been–starting right after the first of the year with four new councilmembers and a new mayor. With that, the mayor broke a tie during the council president election. All three veteran councilmembers were interested in leadership that would best move our city forward. I believed my long, extensive career in government supervision, HR, facilitation, leadership skills and how training would best fit our new members and Administration would be the best fit. The year did not start out well because of hurt feelings among senior councilmembers including the raw loss of a mayor’s race.

Our retreat was held as soon as possible including training in Robert’s Rules of Order, finance, and collective goals and objectives. It was held with administration and the council to heal some of the unfortunate interactions from 2019. One big, early win for council was the successful assignment of new and senior councilmembers to the many council committees as well as outside boards and commissions. Each councilmember took to their new roles and did a stellar job all year long.

2020 was on its way…then COVID hit…our world was turned upside down. For us it meant meeting virtually and communicating with each other became a difficult process. This was about the time we saw our new councilmembers reaching out to find their way during a pandemic. It wasn’t without growing pains as it is very difficult to understand the role of council as legislative and the role of administration as administrative. We have continued to have some misunderstandings this year regarding council’s role with staff and the city. For those who may not know, council drafts legislation and the city leaders implement it. It is not the council’s job to tell the staff what or how to do it, nor is it the council’s duty to do the work itself–It certainly sent mixed messages to staff.

We watched the city respond to the health crisis and provided much needed financial support for businesses and citizens. I was very appreciative of Mayor Nelson and his directors–always thinking of our citizens and businesses first during this period. Along with COVID, we also had to continue the smooth running of the City of Edmonds. Council assisted the administration by approving much of the funding for these projects.

This past summer we organized a budget retreat with an amazing trainer, Mike Bailey; although it was on Zoom we were able to get a number of things out of it. We all listed our budget priorities and attempted to put them in order of importance. Those were passed along to the administration and some were included in the mayor’s budget.

Sadly, this year also brought unfortunate and inappropriate incidents to our citizens of color. I marched in two rallies supporting our citizens of color in Edmonds, one was organized by the young people of Edmonds. They are our future.

I‘d like to take moment to discuss an interview that I gave to a local television station regarding the mayor’s interview and the appointment of a new police chief. So people understand city policy: the mayor brings to council up to three names of individuals for appointment at the director level. The mayor also makes his recommendation with whom he wishes to work. The council’s job is to confirm or not confirm and we may not pick the director of the mayor’s choosing. We either approve or we do not approve. This year our new mayor filled a Parks and Recreation Director and a Finance Director this way with very little controversy. I spent about 10 minutes being interviewed by a local TV station. They asked me a number of questions about the police chief position. From that ten-minute interview, two lines were used in the final story. In no way did I say that all Edmonds citizens were racist–that is silly. I did indicate we had some incidents occur in Edmonds such as the noose hanging at a construction site where citizens of color were working, the threatening of two black youths of color with a baseball bat and racial slurs, the tagging of a minority-owned business with racist comments, the defacing of an authorized art work on city property because it said “I can’t breathe,” and the racist comments shouted at a man walking with his children along sunset. This year we even had incidents on the Edmonds City Council which appeared to be racist in nature. These are examples that were covered by the local press; these incidents were reported to the police and some were moved to a higher authority. These are the incidents I referred to in the TV interview. We should all be standing up against this sort of racist behavior in Edmonds.

I also never indicated that I was in favor of appointing one or the other candidate because of their ethnicity. When asked about the benefits of appointing a particular person, I indicated that hiring a person of color may help the healing of Edmonds from recent racist events. I also talked about his friendliness and how community groups liked his personality.

Edmonds is a great place to live most of the time, and like all cities, we have some citizens that want everything to remain the same. I see change in our population as making our city a better place to live for everyone; differences and diversity make us who we are and make life interesting. Because of the mischaracterization of my interview, I have had to tolerate tremendous bullying and harassment without individuals contacting me for an explanation first. I have been the subject of posters on telephone poles–posted by unknown individuals–and last weekend I was the subject of flyers handed out at the Holiday market. I was fortunate enough to be able to speak to the gentleman who was handing them out and we had a great conversation about what had happened. In the end, I thanked him.

We ended this council year dealing with the budget. The four new councilmembers did all their work in advance and submitted it for review. We had the mayor’s budget for seven weeks and I want to congratulate the new members for getting the hard work done in a very timely manner. I would also like to thank the Directors and their staff for having the budget ready for council review.

I have been honored to serve as Council President for the last two years, we have accomplished some wonderful things, and I wish the new council president, Susan Paine, and the new council president pro-tem, Laura Johnson, all the best for a successful and healthy 2021. Happy holidays everyone!

— By Adrienne Fraley-Monillas

2020 Edmonds City Council President