Council Dec. 8 set to continue deliberations on 2020 Edmonds budget

The Edmonds City Council Tuesday night will consider adoption of the 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Program/Capital Improvement Plan and will also continue deliberations regarding the proposed 2021 city budget.

The Tuesday, Dec. 8 business meeting will start at 7 p.m. via Zoom and will follow two committee meetings — parks and public works at 4 p.m. and finance at 6 p.m. — both via Zoom. The council’s third committee meeting — public safety, planning and personnel — has been canceled.

The agendas for the committee meetings are as follows:

Parks and public works

4 p.m.

– Verdant grant interlocal agreement amendment for Civic Park fitness zones

– An update on wastewater treatment plant staffing including current status and recommended changes to the treatment plant reorganization proposal.

– Report on bids for the Citywide Pedestrian Crossing Enhancements Project.

Finance

6 p.m.

– October 2020 monthly financial report

– Fourth quarter budget amendment

You can view the full business meeting agenda here.

To view or listen to either committee meeting or the business meeting, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261