Council Dec. 8 set to continue deliberations on 2020 Edmonds budget

The Edmonds City Council Tuesday night will consider adoption of the 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Program/Capital Improvement Plan and will also continue deliberations regarding the proposed 2021 city budget.
The Tuesday, Dec. 8 business meeting will start at 7 p.m. via Zoom and will follow two committee meetings — parks and public works at 4 p.m. and finance at 6 p.m. — both via Zoom. The council’s third committee meeting — public safety, planning and personnel — has been canceled.
The agendas for the committee meetings are as follows:
Parks and public works
4 p.m.
– Verdant grant interlocal agreement amendment for Civic Park fitness zones
– An update on wastewater treatment plant staffing including current status and recommended changes to the treatment plant reorganization proposal.
– Report on bids for the Citywide Pedestrian Crossing Enhancements Project.
Finance
6 p.m.
– October 2020 monthly financial report
– Fourth quarter budget amendment
You can view the full business meeting agenda here.
To view or listen to either committee meeting or the business meeting, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261