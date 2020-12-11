Council works its way through budget amendments, setting stage for approval next week

Meeting for five-and-a-half hours Thursday night, the Edmonds City Council slogged through 41 proposed amendments to the city’s draft 2021 budget, then sent them off to be included for approval during next Tuesday’s Dec. 15 council meeting.

The amendments proposed by councilmembers were wide ranging, from adding $210,000 the city’s $500,000 building maintenance fund (approved) to “unfreezing” the positions of two police officer hires (rejected) to hiring a three-year temporary position — at $140,000 annually — to rewrite the city’s code (also approved). All of the proposals approved Thursday night will appear on the council’s Dec. 15 consent agenda.

Several of the amendments focused on the city’s plan to create a new human services division, with a budget of $500,000. While all councilmembers supported the initiative, some wondered if during a lean budget year it might be wise to start with a lower dollar amount and add more as needed. Councilmember Diane Buckshnis proposed reducing the start-up funding from $500,000 to $250,000, but that was rejected by a 4-3 vote (Councilmembers Buckshnis, Vivian Olson and Kristiana Johnson voting yes). In a related measure, Councilmember Laura Johnson proposed creating a new half-time position for temporary human services support, at a cost of $49,000, which was approved by 5-2 margin (Councilmembers L. Johnson, Diane Buckshnis, Adrienne Fraley-Monillas and Luke Distelhorst voting yes).

Highlights of other proposed 2021 budget amendments:

– Approved adding $25,000 to a $50,000 budget for city staff diversity, equity and inclusion training.

– Approved $20,000 to update the Waterfront Comprehensive Plan to address issues such as the Edmonds ferry terminal and the Edmonds Marsh.

– Approved a proposal to restore city funding for the Edmonds Chamber to the 2020 level of $10,000. The council rejected similar efforts to restore previous years’ level of funding for the Edmonds Senior Center and the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

– Approved an amendment that removes $80,000 in funding next year that would have gone to development of additional options for daylighting Willow Creek. The rationale? There is still much uncertainty about the ownership of the land — now the site of the Unocal cleanup — where the creek would need to cross and supporters said they would like to wait until that is resolved before continuing with the project.

– Approved $20,000 to update the city’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan to improve the chances of acquiring future grant funding.

– Rejected a proposal to reduce staff hours for the city’s Diversity Commission. Councilmember Kristiana Johnson argued that the commission was overstaffed for the volume of work it does.

Next week’s council meeting is set to include final passage of the city budget, as well as adoption of the city’s 2021-2026 Capital Improvment Program/Capital Facilities Plan.

— By Teresa Wippel