Draft Edmonds housing ideas now online in virtual open house

A new online open house and survey from the Edmonds Housing Commission is ready for the public to view and give feedback at www.echcopenhouse.com. Survey responses are due by January 8.

The Edmonds City Council directed the housing commssion to develop policy options for council consideration that would expand the range of housing available in Edmonds. The due date was originally Dec. 31, but was pushed out one month to Jan.31, 2021.

Housing commission members are all residents of Edmonds, appointed by City Council members in 2019. The commission is temporary and is set to sunset on Feb.1, 2021. For more information on the commission’s work, visit www.citizenshousingcommission.org.

Draft policy ideas include options for detached accessory dwellings, townhomes, duplexes, cottage housing, and regional partnerships. The commission will decide by late January which of these ideas, along with any new ones, to recommend to the city council. The policy options are advisory, not final.

Later in 2021, the city council will review the housing commission’s recommendations, get more public input, and decide next steps.