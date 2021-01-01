Edmonds Art Beat: Gallery North welcomes 2021 with art exhibit, Engels LIVE streams music, Cascade Symphony concert Jan. 11

Gallery North’s opens In With the New exhibit for January 2021

Every January, Gallery North welcomes their newest members in the annual show, In With the New. The year 2021 will feature new members Linnea Mattson, Theresa Williams and Krystal Munday.

Krystal Munday is a jeweler who focuses on the contrasting beauty between sterling silver and elements that can be found all around, including gemstones, crafted wood, borosilicate and more.

Theresa Williams began painting in her teens and has tried different styles and techniques. She is a Pacific Northwest Native American and a Certified Native Tribal Artist with the Tlingit and Haida Central Council Indian Tribes of Alaska. Her medium of choice is painting with acrylics and she finds inspiration in the beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

Linnea Mattson is a painter who has worked in acrylics, then oils and now has found her love of watercolors. Her style is realistic with a loose background.

The exhibit opens Jan. 1 at Gallery North in downtown Edmonds. All artwork is available for purchase during the show, which is open to the public throughout the month of January. Learn more here.

Engels Pub offers ‘Live Stream’ Music

Engels is continuing to provide wonderful entertainment options this season with their new “LIVE Stream” Music Wednesdays through Saturdays starting at 8 p.m. Shows are posted in the event section of the Dano Mac Productions Facebook Page. All shows can be seen on Facebook and there is a drawing every Saturday night. Donate $10 or more to the Paypal or Venmo links posted on the LIVE Stream and your name will be entered in the drawing for an Engel’s Pub Tee and a $25 gift card. More information can be found on the website.

Cascade Symphony Orchestra to virtually present Great English Romantic concert Jan. 11

The Cascade Symphony Orchestra is offering its third virtual concert of the 2020-21 season. The performance will be on Monday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The online music program is presented free of charge through the generosity of orchestra donors and patrons. The January event, Great English Romantic, feature cellist Amos Yang. Yang is assistant principal cellist for the San Francisco Symphony and previously a member of the Seattle Symphony. The virtual concert will feature Yang’s performance of English composer Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto with the Cascade Symphony, as well as Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky’s Italian Capriccio and Anatoly Lyadov’s Baby Yaga. The event can be viewed here and here

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.