Edmonds Art Beat: Last weekend for holiday gifts at local markets, plus virtual performances

Edmonds Holiday Market last chance

One last opportunity to find the perfect specialty gift item, support local artists and vendors and enjoy a walk through the Holiday market. Saturday December 19th is the last chance to shop the Edmonds Holiday Market. Learn more here.

Perrinville Holiday Market final weekend

Sunday from 10-3 will be the last Perrinville Holiday Market of the season. The event has been going weekly and features handcrafted jewelry, crystal trees, Christmas ornaments, garden art, glass art, metal art, photographs & cards, sweets, baked and goods and other specialty gift items from local artisans. Learn more here.

Image courtesy of Northwest Boychoir website

A Festival of Lessons & Carols, a Northwest Boychoir & Vocalpoint! virtual event

Enjoy 80 performers live throughout the greater Puget Sound region via the Northwest Boychoir & Vocalpoint! Seattle’s YouTube channel on Tuesday Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. The performance combines the chorus of the Northwest Boychoir and young men and women of Vocalpoint! Seattle, who have been recording while in quarantine to continue this 42-year tradition. This is a free event, with more information here.

A (Very Special Improvised) Christmas Carol online

This Saturday, Dec. 19, Unexpected Productions takes you on a journey through Christmas past and present during a special evening broadcast live from the Market Theatre in the heart of Pike Place Market. Ticket sales benefit the reopening efforts of Unexpected Productions. The family ticket provides you a link to live-stream from your home and enjoy improv from the cast of Unexpected Productions. Tickets can be purchased here.

— By Rachel Gardner

