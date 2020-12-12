Edmonds Art Beat: The 12 Days of Christmas Cards Auction, plus opportunities downtown this weekend

12 Days of Christmas Cards

Beginning Sunday, Dec. 13 and running through Thursday, Dec. 24, the 12 Days of Christmas Cards auction features 12 holiday cards made by Northwest artists. You can own a rare piece of Northwest art history. All original art works for the auction have been donated to Cascadia Art Museum and represent duplicates in their collection. Remember to check out the museum store for holiday gifts during this time as well.

Image of Edmonds Market courtesy of www.edmondsholidays.com

Holiday Market continues – Only two Saturdays left

Two more opportunities to find the perfect specialty gift items, support local artists and vendors, and enjoy a walk through the Edmonds Holiday Market: Saturday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 19. Learn more here.

Merry Messages Scavenger Hunt

Take a walk in the fresh air downtown and participate in the Merry Messages Scavenger Hunt. Businesses have added happy holiday messages on their windows. Stroll around festive downtown, find the saying and match it with the business.

The scavenger hunt can be downloaded from the Edmonds Holidays website and to address COVID-19 concerns, it can be done completely contactless. Completed forms can be dropped off at Anchor Chic consignment for a fun raffle

— By Rachel Gardner

