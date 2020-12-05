Edmonds author hosting ‘Staged for Murder’ virtual book party Dec. 6

You’re invited to virtual book party this Sunday, Dec. 6 to celebrate the e-book release of Staged for Murder, the third in Edmonds author Erica Miner’s “Opera Mystery” series.

The event, which begins at 2 p.m. via Zoom , includes:

Reading from Staged for Murder

Music from the book

An author interview by Curt Colbert

Attendee Q & A

Register at https://www.ericaminer.com/contact.php and put ‘Book Party’ in the ‘Message’ section. You will receive the Zoom link shortly before the event.

Copies of books #1 and#2 in Miner’s series can be ordered from Edmonds Bookshop

“Books are worth celebrating, especially in times like these,” Miner said. “A brand-new release is even more cause for celebration—especially when it takes place in one of the world’s greatest cities: San Francisco. Bring a goblet of your favorite California wine and join me in toasting the new book!”