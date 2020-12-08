Edmonds City Council agenda revised to include police chief confirmation Dec. 8

The Edmonds City Council, which was originally scheduled Dec. 15 to consider Mayor Mike Nelson’s appointment of Sherman Pruitt as the next Edmonds police chief, will now take up the matter Tuesday, Dec. 8.
That’s according to the revised agenda that was released just before 7 p.m. Monday night.
Under the terms of his appointment, Pruitt’s employment would begin Dec. 28, 2o20. He would be paid an annual salary of $156,417, plus benefits.
Nelson announced Dec. 3 he had selected Pruitt, the current Sauk-Suiattle Tribal Police Chief, over Acting Police Chief Jim Lawless, who started in the Edmonds Police Department in 1995 and has served as an assistant chief since 2008. Lawless was appointed acting chief after long-time Edmonds Police Chief Al Compaan retired a year ago, and in April Nelson issued a news release stating that Lawless was his choice for permanent chief.
However, the city council insisted that Nelson follow the rules for executive-level city appointments and conduct a search process for three applicants. When three suitable applicants could not be found, the council agreed to consider two finalists: Pruitt and Lawless.
Pruitt is a former U.S. Marine who served tours in Somalia and Iraq, then spent eight more years in the National Guard. He started his police career on the Tulalip Tribal force, where he served as a patrol officer, detective and SWAT team sergeant, and was assigned to command of the patrol, corrections, SWAT and investigations units. Pruitt has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration and is a graduate of both the Chief of Police Command Executive Academy and the Criminal Justice Executive Leadership Management Training.
I commend Pruitt for his military service. I believe a correction is in order – Mr. Pruitt got his start at SPD. He has ample experience in tribal law enforcement. However, his experience in municipal law does not measure up to Mr. Lawless.
In addition, the city council president admitted this is a hire based on race – which is a violation of employment law. An employer may not base hiring decisions on stereotypes and assumptions about a person’s race, color, religion, sex (including gender identity, sexual orientation, and pregnancy), national origin, age (40 or older), disability or genetic information.
Today of all days, December 7, I also need to thank Mr. Pruitt for his service and dedication to our country, and his mission of law and order.
As of this evening, the council president, Adrienne Monillas-Fraley has changed the vote for chief of police to TOMORROW, Dec 8th instead of the 15th as was stated before. She has gone on record on King 5 TV that this was a decision based on race. I don’t know how to stop this, but she is putting us in a terrible position. Not only calling the City of Edmonds citizens racist on TV, but she knows that this is not in the best interest of the citizens of Edmonds. Please let the city council know that they need to vet this out and not make a decision tomorrow.
Classic political move. We are now all racists, so let’s move the vote up a week to shut up the folks who do not agree that the qualifications in any way matter when it comes to the safety of our families in Edmonds. I wish I could express more anger, but I think I have said enough.
I support Monillas-Fraley on her attempts to reduce the bowl centric nature of prior Councils, but in this case, it reeks of a bait and switch move to force through, with as little attention, a vote and confirmation without hearing from the public. If this is what we can expect from Council and the Mayor in the future, we get what we asked for through the election process. We can change that in the next election cycle.
I encourage everyone to attend, and to make sure that they voice their thoughts for or against the decision.
So for the record about Edmonds, I’m not racist at all and I deplore it. And of all the times I’ve experienced racism rarely has it been in Edmonds and usually in Oregon and Utah and there’s no comparison. So I guess that if you only go to Edmonds, then maybe you would think that Edmonds is racist sometimes. Sure but grow up Ms. Monillas, it’s all around and you don’t have to throw dung on Edmonds and me just to make your point. It’s pretty good and inclusive here.
What are Mayor Nelson and Council President Adrienne Monillas-Fraley afraid of? That the truth may come out about Mr. Pruitt’s lack of qualification for this position? What an outrageous act of blatant disregard of the public and open process. Any Council person who allows this vote to occur should should be ashamed of allowing this naked power play. The Council should have time to do a complete background investigation into Mr. Pruitt as required by law. We have waited seven months for the Mayor’s selection. Why does one or two more weeks matter? Something very foul is going on here. A sad day for Edmonds.
So now it has been confirmed why Mr. Pruitt has been selected by Mayor Nelson. Mr. Lawless is clearly the better qualified candidate, but he’s the wrong color. To make a selection for that reason is illegal, as stated by Mike above.
It is time to bring this ever-increasing mess to an abrupt end. I have emailed council members asking them to vote tomorrow against the hiring of Mr. Pruitt and to also vote to confirm Mr. Lawless as our permanent police chief. I strongly urge other citizens to contact council members with the same message.