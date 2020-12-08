Edmonds City Council agenda revised to include police chief confirmation Dec. 8

The Edmonds City Council, which was originally scheduled Dec. 15 to consider Mayor Mike Nelson’s appointment of Sherman Pruitt as the next Edmonds police chief, will now take up the matter Tuesday, Dec. 8.

That’s according to the revised agenda that was released just before 7 p.m. Monday night.

Under the terms of his appointment, Pruitt’s employment would begin Dec. 28, 2o20. He would be paid an annual salary of $156,417, plus benefits.

Nelson announced Dec. 3 he had selected Pruitt, the current Sauk-Suiattle Tribal Police Chief, over Acting Police Chief Jim Lawless, who started in the Edmonds Police Department in 1995 and has served as an assistant chief since 2008. Lawless was appointed acting chief after long-time Edmonds Police Chief Al Compaan retired a year ago, and in April Nelson issued a news release stating that Lawless was his choice for permanent chief.

However, the city council insisted that Nelson follow the rules for executive-level city appointments and conduct a search process for three applicants. When three suitable applicants could not be found, the council agreed to consider two finalists: Pruitt and Lawless.

Pruitt is a former U.S. Marine who served tours in Somalia and Iraq, then spent eight more years in the National Guard. He started his police career on the Tulalip Tribal force, where he served as a patrol officer, detective and SWAT team sergeant, and was assigned to command of the patrol, corrections, SWAT and investigations units. Pruitt has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration and is a graduate of both the Chief of Police Command Executive Academy and the Criminal Justice Executive Leadership Management Training.