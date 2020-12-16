Edmonds City Council approves 2021 budget and outdoor dining rules, elects new officers

In its final meeting of 2020, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night unanimously approved the city’s 2021 budget and also adopted two ordinances governing the operation of streateries and outdoor dining spaces.

In addition, the council elected Susan Paine as council president for 2021 and Laura Johnson as president pro tem. Paine, who served as council president pro tem this year, was the only candidate nominated for president. Both Laura Johnson and Vivian Olsen were nominated for president pro tem, with Johnson earning the majority vote from Paine, Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Luke Distelhorst and herself.

There was no additional discussion on the $118 million city budget, which included several amendments incorporated from last week’s special council meeting.

As for the outdoor dining measures, Edmonds Development Director Shane Hope explained that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Edmonds restaurants have been operating since last summer under a temporary city event permit for curbside dining areas. City staff have been working for months to finalize details of two code updates that would allow restaurants to continue the practice while pandemic-related restrictions continue— with enhanced safety regulations and specific design standards.

Both measures approved Tuesday night were emergency ordinances, meaning they take effect immediately but require council approval later.

The first is related to “streateries” — the term for commercial dining spaces that are in the right-of-way, typically using a vehicle parking space. Under the approved ordinance, the streateries must comply with safety regulations and other standards, and each will need to obtain its own permit. Each will also have to be ADA-accessible, which generally means they will be located on platforms flush with the sidewalk, Hope said.

Other requirements for streateries include:

– Meeting state and county health district standards, including COVID-19 protections.

– Providing reflective lights for night time.

– Applicants pay for platforms, safety barriers, liability insurance and cover other costs.

The ordinance, which will be effective for one year, allows for a total of 20 streateries citywide. A public hearing on the ordinance is planned for Feb. 2.

The second ordinance updates city code related to on-site outdoor dining spaces, which are those on commercial property and not in the public right-of-way. Under the new ordinance, such outdoor dining is allowed without a conditional use permit, as long as certain standard are met. Currently, Hope said, outdoor dining is allowed only with a conditional use permit, which must go through a hearing examiner process that is more costly and takes much longer than an administrative permit.

The on-site outdoor dining ordinance is an interim measure, meaning it will be in effect no more than 180 days. During that interim period, it will be reviewed by the Edmonds Planning Board, which could recommend a revised set of code amendments for longer-term city council consideration.