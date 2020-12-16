Edmonds City Council approves 2021 budget and outdoor dining rules, elects new officers

In its final meeting of 2020, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night unanimously approved the city’s 2021 budget and also adopted two ordinances governing the operation of streateries and outdoor dining spaces.
In addition, the council elected Susan Paine as council president for 2021 and Laura Johnson as president pro tem. Paine, who served as council president pro tem this year, was the only candidate nominated for president. Both Laura Johnson and Vivian Olsen were nominated for president pro tem, with Johnson earning the majority vote from Paine, Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Luke Distelhorst and herself.
There was no additional discussion on the $118 million city budget, which included several amendments incorporated from last week’s special council meeting.
As for the outdoor dining measures, Edmonds Development Director Shane Hope explained that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Edmonds restaurants have been operating since last summer under a temporary city event permit for curbside dining areas. City staff have been working for months to finalize details of two code updates that would allow restaurants to continue the practice while pandemic-related restrictions continue— with enhanced safety regulations and specific design standards.
Both measures approved Tuesday night were emergency ordinances, meaning they take effect immediately but require council approval later.
The first is related to “streateries” — the term for commercial dining spaces that are in the right-of-way, typically using a vehicle parking space. Under the approved ordinance, the streateries must comply with safety regulations and other standards, and each will need to obtain its own permit. Each will also have to be ADA-accessible, which generally means they will be located on platforms flush with the sidewalk, Hope said.
Other requirements for streateries include:
– Meeting state and county health district standards, including COVID-19 protections.
– Providing reflective lights for night time.
– Applicants pay for platforms, safety barriers, liability insurance and cover other costs.
The ordinance, which will be effective for one year, allows for a total of 20 streateries citywide. A public hearing on the ordinance is planned for Feb. 2.
The second ordinance updates city code related to on-site outdoor dining spaces, which are those on commercial property and not in the public right-of-way. Under the new ordinance, such outdoor dining is allowed without a conditional use permit, as long as certain standard are met. Currently, Hope said, outdoor dining is allowed only with a conditional use permit, which must go through a hearing examiner process that is more costly and takes much longer than an administrative permit.
The on-site outdoor dining ordinance is an interim measure, meaning it will be in effect no more than 180 days. During that interim period, it will be reviewed by the Edmonds Planning Board, which could recommend a revised set of code amendments for longer-term city council consideration.
In other business, the council:
– Approved the city’s 2021 state legislative agenda. The 2021 legislative session begins Jan. 11 and it will be a long session — 105 days — that will be conducted remotely. City lobbyists will focus on two requests of lawmakers: Moving $6.5. million currently earmarked for the now-defunct Edmonds Waterfront Connector project to the Edmonds Highway 99 transportation improvement program, and earmarking up to $8.175 million for the Edmonds Marsh Estuary Restoration Project. The money would be used to facilitate transfer of the former Unocal site from Washington State Department of Transportation ownership to the appropriate state agency during the 2021-23 biennium — with the goal of completing the marsh restoration project. Work has been underway on the Unocal property — a former fuel terminal — since 2016 to clean up two contaminated areas.
– Approved the 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Program/Capital Improvement Plan.
The decision by Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson earlier Tuesday to not proceed with the controversial appointment of Sherman Pruitt as Edmonds police chief was mentioned at different times during Tuesday night’s meeting. Residents speaking during the public comment period urged the mayor and council to avoid the added expense and emotional angst of doing another police chief search — something the mayor pledged to do in a statement issued Tuesday. Instead, they urged the mayor to appoint the other police chief finalist, Acting Chief Jim Lawless. That sentiment was echoed by Councilmembers Vivian Olson and Diane Buckshnis — both of whom had voted against Pruitt’s confirmation last week. Outgoing Council President Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, however, encouraged the mayor to follow through on his plan to perform another national search and bring back three candidates for council review.
Nelson announced Tuesday that Pruitt would not become Edmonds’ chief because Pruitt had “omitted relevant details from his application.”
— By Teresa Wippel