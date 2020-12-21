Edmonds College offering English language classes starting Jan. 4

Edmonds College is offering English Language classes for immigrants, refugees, asylees or citizens.

● All classes are online: from beginning to advanced English. The cost is $25.

● Study in your home, learn at your own speed, practice speaking with your class online, and stay healthy!.

● Learn how to use computers for current or future jobs. Learning online can be hard, but there are people to help you.

● Use Canvas like most children in the Edmonds School District do.

● No computer? No problem. Use one for free.

Winter classes start Jan. 4 and end March 18. Apply online at www.edmonds.edu/programs/inted/ela/get-started.html