Edmonds College offering English language classes starting Jan. 4

Posted: December 20, 2020 18

Edmonds College is offering English Language classes for immigrants, refugees, asylees or citizens. 

● All classes are online: from beginning to advanced English. The cost is $25. 

● Study in your home, learn at your own speed, practice speaking with your class online, and stay healthy!.

● Learn how to use computers for current or future jobs. Learning online can be hard, but there are people to help you. 

● Use Canvas like most children in the Edmonds School District do. 

● No computer? No problem. Use one for free. 

Winter classes start Jan. 4 and end March 18. Apply online at www.edmonds.edu/programs/inted/ela/get-started.html 

 

