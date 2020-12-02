Edmonds College says winter quarter 2021 will be mostly online, and start Jan. 4

Edmonds College announced Tuesday that most classes and services will be offered online for winter quarter 2021, which starts Jan. 4.

Some classes with a hands-on component will be offered in person. Strict social distancing guidelines will be maintained.

To view the winter quarter class schedule and register, go to edmonds.edu/schedule. If you have a hands-on class, follow these instructions for returning to campus: edmonds.edu/return-to-campus.

The EC Back to School Guide for Winter Quarter 2021 provides new and returning students with information on advising, emergency funding, financial aid, updates and alerts, resources, and more. Questions may be directed to the campus operator, by calling 425-640-1459 (press 0) or texting 425-243-0867.

All college updates, resources and information about COVID-19 are available at edmonds.edu/coronavirus.