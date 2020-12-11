Edmonds College STEM building earns Gold LEED certification

Edmonds College’s new Science, Engineering & Technology (SET) building, completed in August 2020, has earned Gold Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification. The Washington State Department of Enterprise Services (DES) oversaw the project.

LEED is an internationally recognized green building certification that certifies the building was designed and built sustainably.

The building met rigorous standards for sustainability metrics including sustainable sites, water efficiency, energy use, indoor environmental quality and more. Gold LEED is the second highest LEED rating level a building can achieve.

The project began when the existing STEM facilities at Edmonds College weren’t providing a quality instructional experience for students. Student spaces for science, math and nursing were spread out across the campus, limiting interdisciplinary instruction. The campus also lacked important facilities including specialized chemistry and physics labs.

The project included construction of a parking lot, modifications to the campus’s central utility plant and a $41 million Science, Engineering & Technology (SET) building. The new SET facility now provides a consolidated space for program needs.