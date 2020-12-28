Edmonds College student wins Optimal Community College Scholarship

Edmonds College student Eric Chung was one of 11 students from across the U.S. to win a $5,000 Community College Scholarship in October from Optimal, an education research publisher and scholarship provider.

“Congratulations to Eric for his well-deserved success,” said EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “I wish him all the best on his educational journey.”

“I am blessed and honored to receive this scholarship,” said Chung. “I doubted myself when I applied, and I was surprised to receive the congratulatory letter from Optimal. Anything can happen, so don’t give up!”

Chung is a first-generation American and a first-generation college student. He is currently studying computer science at EC, and he plans on transferring to the University of Washington in 2022.

“Exploring the unknown was one of my greatest inspirations growing up, and I was in awe of NASA’s deep space photography,” he said. “My long-term goal is to use my degree to expand access to technology and to contribute to technologies used in deep space exploration.”

Chung used to look for careers based on salary, but he now looks to the artist Jean-Michel Basquiat for inspiration.

“Basquiat never intended to be famous or change the direction in art around the world, he intended to paint with passion and it just happened to change the world,” he said. “I want to do good for my family and the world, and fulfilling my passion with a college education is my first step.” Chung’s scholarship from Optimal will help him continue to pursue his passion and complete his degree on time.

Optimal awards $250,000 in scholarships each year and offers four online tools to help prospective students find the right college. It awards scholarships quarterly, and the deadline to apply for the next round of scholarships is Dec. 31. Learn more at optimal.com/scholarships.