Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary provides COVID relief in Cambodia

The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club on Tuesday announced the completion of a successful fundraising campaign to provide assistance to more than 300 impoverished village families in Cambodia affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants totaling $15,800 have been made to three carefully vetted local non-government organizations (NGOs) working with the residents of small villages outside the city of Siem Reap. In total, these grants will directly address the food security needs of more than 1,500 people currently living in poverty.

These villagers have experienced relatively few cases of the virus, but critical food security issues have arisen in this highly tourist-dependent region of Cambodia

Already living at a poverty level, the villages have been devastated by the loss of the tourist economy and the resulting loss of jobs. People who had been struggling to get by on a few dollars a day were left without even the resources to feed their families. Now, with the help provided by the Daybreakers Rotary Club, more than 300 families can begin helping themselves deal directly with these challenges.

A small portion of the assistance has been used for the delivery of emergency food packets. The majority of the funding, however, has been directed to food-sustainability programs. This included training, tools, seeds, fertilizer, and related materials to empower families to begin growing their own food. Some also received piglets and chicks to further their ability to become self-sufficient.

This was an International Service project of the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club. In addition to money donated by club members, additional funding was obtained through a District Grant from Rotary District 5030, a donation from the Lake Forest Park Rotary Club, and support from the SE Asia Foundation, an Edmonds-based charitable organization.

“We’re a long way from being done with this work, but we’ve made a good start,” said Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club member Bill Taylor. “With the support of generous donors we are helping thousands of the most vulnerable families weather this pandemic.”