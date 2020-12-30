Edmonds Historical Museum unveils new website

With the goal of better engaging visitors and educating the community about the work that it does, the Edmonds Historical Museum recently launched a new website design at historicedmonds.org.

The website redesign, which features a sleek look, up-to-date content, and easy navigation and user experience, was coordinated by Edmonds-based marketing communications firm Kaufer DMC. A prominent website feature is an aerial video of the museum and the Edmonds Museum summer market, which was shot by Edmonds-based video production firm Reefcombers Studios.

“The Edmonds Historical Museum would like to express its gratitude to Kaufer DMC for all their diligence and hard work in support of aiding our organization in bringing our website up to date,” said Museum Director Katie Kelly. “They contributed their expertise, guidance and smiles during the process and provided a final product that is dynamic and easy to use.” Kelly also acknowledged the high-quality videography of Reefcombers Studios, which provided “an outstanding finishing touch to the home page.”

The website was last redesigned in 2015, and was long overdue for an upgrade. “David Kaufer and his crew stepped up and performed much of the work on a volunteer basis,” Kelly said. “We are grateful for local businesses who value our local history and are willing to contribute their time and expertise to our mission of documenting Edmonds’ history.”