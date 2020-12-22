Edmonds Housing Commission to host online event Jan. 7 to discuss draft recommendations

The Edmonds Housing Commission will host a webinar Thursday, Jan. 7 to discuss the commission’s draft policy recommendations and take questions.

In addition, the commission’s last online open house and survey is available through Jan. 8. To learn about the Housing Commission’s draft recommendations and give feedback, visit www.ECHCOpenHouse.com.

The Jan. 7 webinar will run from 6-7:30 p.m. You can register for this event at www.ECHCOpenHouse.com.

The Housing Commission’s mission, as directed by a resolution of the Edmonds City Council, is to “develop diverse housing policy options for City Council consideration designed to expand the range of housing (including rental and owned) available in Edmonds; options that are irrespective of age, gender, race, religious affiliation, physical disability or sexual orientation.” The original due date was Dec. 31, 2020 but was extended by one month to Jan.31, 2021.

In mid-2019, housing commissioners—all local residents–were appointed by the city council. Since September 2019, the commissioners have been meeting together and learning about housing issues. Their first public open house was held in February 2020, at an in-person event. Later that month, the commission divided into five policy committees to begin working independently on policy ideas.

Soon after the coronavirus pandemic hit, the commission began having its public meetings online.

Each of the five policy committees’ final ideas were brought back to the full commission for consideration. This resulted in the commission deciding on two different sets of policy ideas to be brought forward for public involvement over the summer and fall.

Accordingly, two additional open houses and survey events were held online, one in July and one in October, to invite public input on two different sets of policy ideas.

Now the cousing commission has developed a draft set of recommendations, with some changes from the original policy ideas. Community engagement is being sought for people to learn about the recommendations and give feedback.

After reviewing the public responses and any other information, the commission will decide on its final recommendations. Two online meetings are scheduled: Jan. 14 and Jan. 28, concluding the group’s work. The commission’s final recommendations will be posted soon after this on the city webpage at www.citizenshousingcommission.org.

By the end of January, the commission’s final recommendations will be submitted to the city council, which will consider the recommendations during 2021 and decide which ones to further explore and seek more public input. Any decision about implementation is up to the city council.