Edmonds Lions Club launches online fundraiser for Edmonds Food Bank

The Edmonds Lions Club is hosting an online fundraiser for the Edmonds Food Bank, and all are invited to contribute.

In past years, the Lions Club would raffle off gift cards donated by local restaurants, with proceeeds to benefit for the food bank.

But with restaurants experiencing lower than normal business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club decided to forgo the raffle this year and replace it with a GoFundMe drive. The goal is to raise $1,000.

“With the unprecedented times we are experiencing, food banks are in high demand,” the GoFundMe page notes. “Please donate any amount possible to help us reach our goal. All proceeds will go directly to the Edmonds Food Bank, and we know they will be very appreciative of any amount we can raise.”

You can access the GoFundMe page here.