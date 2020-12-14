Edmonds’ Polar Plunge canceled due to COVID

Add another long-time tradition to the list of events that won’t be held due ot the COVID-19 pandemic: The Edmonds Uplift Society said that it is “regretfully canceling” the 14th Annual Polar Plunge, which draws several hundred people to Brackett’s Landing beach for a cold-water dip on New Year’s Day.

According to Daphne’s bar owner and event founder Brian Taylor, the accompanying pre-event festivities at Daphne’s are also canceled this year. He noted, however, that the Uplift Society “has no control over people’s individual actions and public accessible spaces.”

The Edmonds Polar Bear Plunge got its start in 2008. Taylor had participated in similar events over the years, and one evening over a few drinks with friends it was suggested that the time was ripe to institute a polar bear plunge in Edmonds. Inspired by a 1932 photograph from the Edmonds Historical Museum archives showing the Edmonds Uplift Society, a prohibition-era drinking club, Taylor and others decided to revive the Uplift Society as the event sponsor. In recognition, the museum donated a print of the original Uplift Society members hoisting a few cold Rainiers, and that image continues to occupy a place of honor in Daphne’s Bar.