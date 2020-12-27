Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 15-21, 2020

Dec. 15
21600 76th Avenue West: Reporting party claimed an assault by an unknown man. No suspect or corroborating information identified.
100 block Railroad Avenue: A man was arrested after violating a domestic violence no-contact order.
23600 block Highway 99: A commercial office was burglarized by unknown suspect(s) and a laptop was stolen.
8000 block 242nd Street Southwest: A mailbox was found open but it’s unknown what, if anything, was stolen.
9500 block 244th Street Southwest: An apartment complex leasing office garage was burglarized, with tools and golf-cart chargers stolen.
23700 block 76th Avenue West: A package was stolen from a resident’s front porch shortly after delivery.
22000 block Highway 99: Wheels from a vehicle for sale on a car lot were stolen. A suspect vehicle and two suspects — apparently males — captured on surveillance.
500 block Elm Way: Police responded to a report of ongoing issues between the reporting party, family, court, guardians and financial institutions.
23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was removed from a business at management’s request.
700 block Maple Street: A resident turned in ammunition to police with a request for destruction.
20800 block 72nd Avenue West: Victim reported an attempted catalytic converter theft from a vehicle that was parked at victim’s residence.
600 block 6th Avenue South: Resident reported being a victim of a check deposit scam.
1000 block 5th Avenue South: A vehicle owner discovered a vehicle door ajar and the interior ransacked. Nothing appeared missing at the time.
1000 block 6th Avenue South: Response to disturbance resulted in the arrest of an adult son for domestic violence assault.
Dec. 16
23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a complaint of a subject trespassing inside a business complex.
7800 block 96th Street Southwest: An apartment garage padlock was discovered damaged.
24300 block 77th Place West: A package theft from a mailbox was reported.
21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect detained by store security and booked into jail for theft.
Dec. 17
21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business for shoplifting.
22600 block 96th Avenue West: A church mailbox was broken into but it was unknown what was taken.
22200 block 93rd Place West: A resident discovered a locking mailbox pried open.
8400 block Bowdoin Way: A man received a trespass warning after laying in the doorway of a busines and yelling at employees.
22500 block 76th Avenue West: An enclosed and locked trailer was broken into while in a long-term storage lot and several items were stolen.
21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man was removed from a business after causing a disturbance.
1400 block 9th Avenue North: A locking mailbox was discovered pried open with a package and unknown other items stolen.
23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a nuisance complaint of a subject loitering behind a business and cited subject for possession of drug paraphernalia.
18800 block Soundview Place: A mailbox was broken into with mail containing a gift card stolen.
22700 block Highway 99: A vehicle being serviced at a repair center was prowled.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was removed from a location at request of on-site security.
Dec. 18
100 block Sunset Avenue South: A suspicious person reported at doors of closed business was determined to be a delivery driver.
21100 block 78th Avenue West: A resident received a suspicious phone call from a man claiming he had resident’s debit card number. No known fraud activity occurred.
23400 block 100th Avenue West: Subject reported vehicle windshield was struck by an unknown object while driving.
24000 block Highway 99: A generator was stolen from a mobile food business.
19000 block 88th Avenue West: Theft of a paycheck and bank card was reported, with neighbor suspected.
21000 block 74th Avenue West: A child was taken into Child Protective Services protective custody per court order.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A report of a welfare check on a vehicle occupant led to a narcotics and ID theft investigation.
Dec. 19
100 block Bell Street: A suspicious vehicle stop led to a negligent driving charge.
21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was arrested for theft.
21000 block 74th Avenue West: Victim told police that ex-husband stole shared daughter’s phone with private information on it.
22500 block Highway 99: Police responding to a shoplifting complaint contacted the suspect and recovered the property. Suspect was removed from business and arrested for outstanding warrants and possession of narcotics.
Dec. 20
8000 block 216th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.
9300 block 231st Street Southwest: Stolen mail found discarded along roadway was recovered and items returned to owner.
21300 block Highway 99: A rideshare driver was assaulted by customers. The driver requested an apology from subjects in lieu of criminal charges.
300 block 3rd Avenue South: A license plate and paperwork were found in front of an apartment building.
23200 block 100th Avenue West: Juveniles broke a flower pot at school after hours. Information was relayed to school security.
Dec. 21
22100 block 98th Avenue West: A vehicle stolen from a driveway was later recovered in Mountlake Terrace.
23900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a motel for trespassing.
19100 block 88th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal argument between father and son.
400 block Admiral Way: A vehicle driving on the railroad tracks led to a DUI arrest.
22200 block Highway 99: Police were called to a robbery with a firearm involving parties known to each other. The firearm was discharged during the event; no injury sustained.