Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 15-21, 2020

Dec. 15

21600 76th Avenue West: Reporting party claimed an assault by an unknown man. No suspect or corroborating information identified.

100 block Railroad Avenue: A man was arrested after violating a domestic violence no-contact order.

23600 block Highway 99: A commercial office was burglarized by unknown suspect(s) and a laptop was stolen.

8000 block 242nd Street Southwest: A mailbox was found open but it’s unknown what, if anything, was stolen.

9500 block 244th Street Southwest: An apartment complex leasing office garage was burglarized, with tools and golf-cart chargers stolen.

23700 block 76th Avenue West: A package was stolen from a resident’s front porch shortly after delivery.

22000 block Highway 99: Wheels from a vehicle for sale on a car lot were stolen. A suspect vehicle and two suspects — apparently males — captured on surveillance.

500 block Elm Way: Police responded to a report of ongoing issues between the reporting party, family, court, guardians and financial institutions.

23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was removed from a business at management’s request.

700 block Maple Street: A resident turned in ammunition to police with a request for destruction.

20800 block 72nd Avenue West: Victim reported an attempted catalytic converter theft from a vehicle that was parked at victim’s residence.

600 block 6th Avenue South: Resident reported being a victim of a check deposit scam.

1000 block 5th Avenue South: A vehicle owner discovered a vehicle door ajar and the interior ransacked. Nothing appeared missing at the time.

1000 block 6th Avenue South: Response to disturbance resulted in the arrest of an adult son for domestic violence assault.

Dec. 16

23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a complaint of a subject trespassing inside a business complex.

7800 block 96th Street Southwest: An apartment garage padlock was discovered damaged.

24300 block 77th Place West: A package theft from a mailbox was reported.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect detained by store security and booked into jail for theft.

Dec. 17

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business for shoplifting.

22600 block 96th Avenue West: A church mailbox was broken into but it was unknown what was taken.

22200 block 93rd Place West: A resident discovered a locking mailbox pried open.

8400 block Bowdoin Way: A man received a trespass warning after laying in the doorway of a busines and yelling at employees.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: An enclosed and locked trailer was broken into while in a long-term storage lot and several items were stolen.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man was removed from a business after causing a disturbance.

1400 block 9th Avenue North: A locking mailbox was discovered pried open with a package and unknown other items stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a nuisance complaint of a subject loitering behind a business and cited subject for possession of drug paraphernalia.

18800 block Soundview Place: A mailbox was broken into with mail containing a gift card stolen.

22700 block Highway 99: A vehicle being serviced at a repair center was prowled.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was removed from a location at request of on-site security.

Dec. 18

100 block Sunset Avenue South: A suspicious person reported at doors of closed business was determined to be a delivery driver.

21100 block 78th Avenue West: A resident received a suspicious phone call from a man claiming he had resident’s debit card number. No known fraud activity occurred.

23400 block 100th Avenue West: Subject reported vehicle windshield was struck by an unknown object while driving.

24000 block Highway 99: A generator was stolen from a mobile food business.

19000 block 88th Avenue West: Theft of a paycheck and bank card was reported, with neighbor suspected.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A child was taken into Child Protective Services protective custody per court order.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A report of a welfare check on a vehicle occupant led to a narcotics and ID theft investigation.

Dec. 19

100 block Bell Street: A suspicious vehicle stop led to a negligent driving charge.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was arrested for theft.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: Victim told police that ex-husband stole shared daughter’s phone with private information on it.

22500 block Highway 99: Police responding to a shoplifting complaint contacted the suspect and recovered the property. Suspect was removed from business and arrested for outstanding warrants and possession of narcotics.

Dec. 20

8000 block 216th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

9300 block 231st Street Southwest: Stolen mail found discarded along roadway was recovered and items returned to owner.

21300 block Highway 99: A rideshare driver was assaulted by customers. The driver requested an apology from subjects in lieu of criminal charges.

300 block 3rd Avenue South: A license plate and paperwork were found in front of an apartment building.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: Juveniles broke a flower pot at school after hours. Information was relayed to school security.

Dec. 21

22100 block 98th Avenue West: A vehicle stolen from a driveway was later recovered in Mountlake Terrace.

23900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a motel for trespassing.

19100 block 88th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal argument between father and son.

400 block Admiral Way: A vehicle driving on the railroad tracks led to a DUI arrest.

22200 block Highway 99: Police were called to a robbery with a firearm involving parties known to each other. The firearm was discharged during the event; no injury sustained.