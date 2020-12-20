Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 5-14, 2020

Dec. 5

18800 92nd Avenue West: A resident report of two subjects checking vehicle door handles resulted in arrests for vehicle prowling and trespassing.

8400 block 198th Street Southwest: Resident received delivery confirmation of expected package but package was stolen before the owner could retrieve.

23900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for burlgary after breaking into a vacant motel room, damaging property and staying overnight without permission.

9300 block 24th Street Southwest: A resident’s work vehicle was broken into overnight.

21900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a shoplift complaint at a business involving an uncooperative suspect and two of suspect’s associates. The two associates were removed from the business and the suspect was arrested for theft, obstruction and a hate crime offense based upon threats and language.

Dec. 6

6900 block 160th Street Southwest: A man and women were found sleeping in a car in a stranger’s driveway. The woman was arrested for a warrant.

21900 Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect detained by store staff was removed from the premises

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage rental unit was burglarized.

Dec. 7

1000 block 3rd Avenue South: A man was arrested for theft and trespassing after taking gloves from a resident’s back porch.

200 block 5th Avenue South: A business discovered numerous fraudulent checks posted to bank account.

24100 block Highway 99: A disturbance leads to removal of two subjects.

7600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Theft of property from rental home reported; prior tenant suspected.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A rental storage locker was burglarized and household items stolen.

9300 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle owner discovered a license plate stolen and replaced with an unknown plate.

23500 block Highway 99: Resident reported unable to find a firearm last stored in the bedroom, and suspects an acquaintances of roommate had stolen it.

Dec. 8

23800 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized overnight.

300 block 3rd Avenue North: Multiple storage units within a secure apartment parking garage were broken into.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was caught shoplifting at a business and charged with theft and trespassing.

500 block Alder Street: A vehicle was stolen from a secure parking garage

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle rear window was broken and the trunk lock damaged by an unknown suspect. Nothing reported stolen.

21000 block Shell Valley Way: A stolen mailbox lock was reported.

19800 block 89th Place West: Police contacted a vehicle parked in a park after hours; three subjects were cited for possession of marijuana under 21 years of age.

Dec. 9

21600 block Highway 99: Edmonds K9 assisted Lynnwood PD with search for a commercial burglary suspect

21900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated subject preparing to leave a business in a vehicle. The subject was contacted but showed no signs of impairment.

21900 block Highway 99: Staff recovered property from a shoplifting suspect and requested police remove suspect from the business.

8000 block 185th Street Southwest: A subject found a wallet at a park. The owner was identified and contacted for return.

8900 block 179th Place Southwest: Police responded to a report of two people burglarizing a vacant residence and removing items. The suspects were arrested and booked into jail..

22300 block Highway 99: A found wallet was turned in for safekeeping.

23100 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was caught on door camera stealing a package, but was not located.

23900 block 84th Avenue West: Police responding to a report of a suspicious male loitering in the bushes arrested a man for outstanding warrants and possession of drug paraphernalia.

22700 block 96th Avenue West: A verbal argument occurred between a mother and her adult son regarding the use of a vehicle.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Police responded to an altercation between a child and parents. Criminal charges were referred.

Dec. 10

300 block 4th Avenue North: The owner of a recovered stolen vehicle located the title and registration belonging to another vehicle prowl victim. The documents were returned to the owner.

300 block 6th Avenue South: Mailboxes were broken into inside an apartment mailroom.

8100 block Talbot Road: A resident discovered garbage in front of residence, with a neighbor suspected.

700 block Daley Street: A woman was assaulted by her ex-husband in a shared residence. The ex-husband was arrested and booked into jail.

23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting complaint resulted in the arrest of a woman on an Edmonds warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

23600 block Highway 99: Police responding to a report of a shoplifter leaving a business located and arrested the suspect.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was camping in a lobby and refusing to leave. Police arrested him on outstanding warrants and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 11

20600 block 76th Avenue West: A dog jumped up on a man, causing him to fall and suffer an injury.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: A man sent computer parts to a business to be repaired, but the package containing the parts was stolen.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: A found wallet was dropped off at the police station for safekeeping. The owner was identified but unable to make contact.

100 block 5th Avenue South: Police responded to a report of a bar fight involving three or more people. The parties were separated upon arrival.

20500 block 76th Avenue West: A disturbance between family members was reported.

Dec. 12

10100 block 242nd Place Southwest: A secure mailbox was discovered pried open and mail was stolen.

500 block Walnut Street: Interior storage lockers within a condo building were burglarized.

23500 block Robin Hood Drive: A child’s bicycle was found on the side of the road with a helmet. The items were turned in to police for safekeeping.

22500 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect opened a shopper’s vehicle passenger door and pulled the purse away. Fraudulent charges were made on victim’s credit cards.

23500 block Highway 99: A man reported recieving threatening messages via graphic pictures and video.

Dec. 13

22300 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

500 block Maple Street: A resident had a vehicle broken into and items stolen.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: A transient subject was trespassed from school property after setting up a tent on the grounds.

24200 92nd Avenue West: Locked mailboxes were found open with no obvious damage.

9700 block 216th Place Southwest: A package was reported stolen from the front porch.

22700 block 76th Avenue West: A collision investigation led to a DUI arrest.

9600 block 216th Place Southwest: Reporting party found a box on the front porch that did not belong to them. Turned in to police for safekeeping.

500 block Alder Street: A vehicle was discovered prowled and rummaged through. Nothing appeared stolen.

Dec. 14

24200 block 92nd Avenue West: A cluster of mailboxes was discovered broken into.

23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted items from a grocery store, then fled the area in a vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect was cited and released following a shoplifting complaint.

23000 block 108th Avenue West: An unwanted firearm was turned in for destruction.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A subject ran out of a store with a basket of items and fled in a vehicle.

24100 block Highway 99: A shoplifter in possession of a device to remove security tags was arrested for retail theft.