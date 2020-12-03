Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 10-23

Nov. 10

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting complaint led to a warrant arrest.

12100 block 5th Avenue North: Unidentified person(s) hacked an online forum, broadcasting unauthorized and illegal images and sounds. (See related story here.)

7900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was broken and camping gear stolen.

19800 block 77th Place West: The rear window of a residence was broken with a rock and several small items were stolen inside the home.

10600 block 235th Place Southwest: Malicious mischief to a locked mailbox was reported.

24100 Highway 99: Two females shoplifted from a business and fled in an orange car.

18300 block 73rd Avenue West: Front vehicle license plates were reported stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: Two juveniles suspected of theft were removed from the store at the request of management.

Nov. 11

23700 block Avenue West: A firearm round found in a park was turned in for destruction.

800 block Hindley Lane: A boat motor was reported stolen from a boat parked at a residence.

23600 block Highway 99: Police made contact with a possible warrant suspect, who was arrested for a domestic violence court order violation.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman and a man were cited and released for theft and assault after shoplifting from a business.

700 block Maple Street: A residential burglary was reported but no known theft occurred.

500 block Main Street: A subject was removed from three businesses for bothering customers.

24100 block Highway 99: Two men were removed from a store at the request of staff.

7700 block 230th Street Southwest: A victim called to report a vehicle stolen. The vehicle was reported recovered by Seattle police after a collision with a building.

Nov. 12

76th Avenue and 212th Street Southwest: Police stopped a motorist for not moving on the roadway; the subject apparently fell asleep and was arrested for DUI.

14100 block 8th Place South: A homeowner asks police to remove a former resident who keeps returning to the property and knocking on the door.

22500 block Highway 99: Police received a report of a shoplifter who left a business in a green vehicle. The vehicle was located and stopped, and the suspect was arrested.

7600 block Street Southwest: License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

24100 block Highway 99: An employee stole credit cards from a store manager and used them to purchase items online. The employee was booked for theft charges.

16800 block 76th Avenue West: A mountain bike was stolen from under the deck of a residence.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A resident reported a vehicle was prowled while resident was at workplace. No suspects or signs of forced entry.

21600 block 88th Avenue West: A man called to report he and his wife had been fighting. Both parties were verbal and not physical. Parties were separated and resources were provided.

8300 block 197th Street Southwest: A home window was broken and the back door was discovered ajar.

Nov. 13

22800 block 106th Place West: A vehicle was stolen at a residence.

22900 block 76Tth Ave West: A communal locking mailbox was broken into and mail stolen.

8700 block Talbot Road: A resident received a fraudulent check from a suspect over the amount for an auctioned online item.

9800 block 234th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and loose change was stolen.

23800 block Highway 99: A citizen reported seeing a heavily damaged vehicle pull into a business parking lot. The driver was not located and phone contact with owner revealed the vehicle was stolen.

17700 block 69th Place West: A subject was scammed through a mobile app, sending money to a scammer pretending to be a friend.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A mother called police due to an argument with juvenile son over taking his phone away.

Nov. 14

20000 block 80th Avenue West: An adult son reported missing after not returning home. Son was later contacted by another police agency.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was given a trespass warning after arguing with store managers.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A traffic stop for speeding led to a DUI arrest.

Nov. 15

23700 block 84th Avenue West: A vehicle driving without headlights attempted to hide from police. The vehicle was discovered at the end of a private drive.

22200 block Highway 99: Two subjects were found passed out in a vehicle. They were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

22500 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a local grocery store after a suspected theft, but police were unable to confirm the theft.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: Police responded to an argument between two men at grocery store.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A woman refused a parent’s attempts to get her to return to a narcotics treatment facility.

22900 block Highway 99: A resident attempted to confront suspects preparing to drive away after they had prowled his vehicle. The driver displayed a large knife from under the seat before speeding from the scene.

7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A resident reported his vehicle was stolen from an apartment parking lot overnight.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: Police received a report of a theft by an unknown woman at a drug store. Possible video surveillance pending.

Nov. 16

19400 block 77th Place West: A vehicle alarm was heard early in morning. Keys and a wallet were discovered stolen.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A juvenile female did not return home after her mother picked her up from jail. She was subsequently reported as missing.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle was prowled sometime overnight. Several small items were stolen.

22800 block Edmonds Way: Sections of a wrought iron fence were stolen from a business property.

21005 block 83rd Avenue West: A locking mailbox was discovered damaged and mail was missing.

7600 block Olympic View Drive: A car key was found and turned in by a citizen.

8600 238th Street Southwest: License plates were stolen from a vehicle and replaced with license plates that had been stolen inside Edmonds.

19800 block 80th Place West: A juvenile was arrested after threatening parents.

22500 block Highway 99: A subject stole two bottles of liquor and walked out of the store without paying.

22200 block Highway 99: An attempted sexual assault was reported.

21200 block 72nd Avenue West: A unoccupied stolen vehicle was located at an apartment complex.

Nov. 17

7900 block 189th Place Southwest: A verbal disagreement occurred between a mother and daughter.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Assistance was provided to Mountlake Terrace police for locating a homicide suspect. See related story here.

23900 block 80th Place West: A citizen reported that occupants of a black passenger car were seen possibly opening mailboxes.

24100 block Highway 99: Contact with a man in a parked vehicle behind a closed business resulted in his arrest for outstanding felony warrants.

7700 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspicious subject knocked on a resident’s door early in the morning and rambled about miscellaneous topics. The subject left at the resident’s request.

8400 block 198th Street Southwest: A known subject with an outstanding warrant was observed walking down the street. The subject was arrested for a warrant and drug paraphernalia found on his person.

10700 block Robin Hood Drive: A parking complaint led to the discovery of a stolen vehicle from Snohomish.

21900 block Highway 99: A man with an outstanding warrant was arrested after shoplifting at a supermarket.

23800 block Highway 99: A vehicle associated with a felony warrant suspect was observed at a motel. The suspect was located and arrested.

Nov. 18

22500 block Highway 99: A man exposed himself to staff at a drive-through coffee stand.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A truck was stolen from an apartment parking lot sometime overnight.

800 block Brookmere Drive: A vehicle prowl occurred overnight. A laptop and credit card were stolen. Fraudulent activity was reported on the credit card.

22900 block Highway 99: A customer failed to return rental equipment. Criminal charges were referred.

21000 block 74th Avenue: A parent discovered new photos of runaway daughter on a social media account. Possibly at an unknown motel. .

19500 block 80th Avenue West: A woman reported her ex-boyfriend was repeatedly showing up at her residence and other locations.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter detained by store security was cited for theft and removed from the location.

8400 block Main Street: A diamond ring was reported lost in the area.

1200 block 7th Avenue South: A victim was tricked into providing gift cards to help settle a breach of personal information and $4,000 gambling debt attached to account.

16300 block 70th Place West: An adult man showed up at a residence acting strange and claiming to be a former patient of reporting party’s husband.

Edmonds Way/West Dayton Street: A verbal argument occurred between boyfriend and girlfriend.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man outside of a business yelling at customers was removed at the request of the manager.

8900 block 238th Street Southwest: A husband failed to return home after work and was reported missing. Text messages later received by his daughter indicated marital issues.

18700 block 76Tth Avenue West: A woman followed an ex-lover and former co-worker home to demand money. The woman was removed from the apartment complex.

Nov. 19

1100 block 5th Avenue South: Police assisted South County Fire on an apartment chimney fire.

8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A woman discovered a cell phone account was opened without authorization under her name.

19300 block 89th Place West: A welfare check was requested on an adult family member who left a detox facility and was not answering their cell phone.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: An estate cleanup crew found explosives left by the prior tenant. The explosives were turned over to the Washington State Patrol bomb squad.

600 block 5th Avenue South: A kayak was stolen from the garage area of an apartment building.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Electronics were stolen out of a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot.

300 block 3rd Avenue North: A backpack was found containing wet moldy clothing, plus two prescription bottles taken in a vehicle prowl in Snohomish County the week prior.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was detained by store security and removed at their request.

600 block 6th Avenue North: A husband and wife were arguing about their relationship. The husband was arrested for threatening to hit his wife.

Nov. 20

9500 block Firdale Avenue: Items were stolen overnight from vehicles at an apartment complex.

18200 block 88th Avenue West: Police made contact with a man and woman possibly associated with an abandoned residence where several burglaries were reported. The man was arrested and booked for burglary.

7000 block 212th Street Southwest: Hypodermic needles and feline medication were found on the ground near a business. The needles were disposed of and medication was taken for destruction per owner’s request.

22400 block Highway 99: A car dealership was burglarized and a vehicle stolen.

24200 block 76th Avenue West: A motorist who threatened and assaulted a flagger in a construction zone was arrested for assault and resisting arrest.

22700 block Highway 99: A tool storage area at a business was burglarized. Video surveillance of the incident lacked any identification value.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Firearm ammunition was turned in for destruction

1100 block Edmonds Street: A vehicle window was discovered broken. An international driver’s license was stolen.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A found firearm was turned in for destruction.

200 block 12th Avenue North: A vehicle window was broken by unknown suspect(s). Nothing known stolen at the time.

24100 block Highway 99: A man grabbed store merchandise and fled through the emergency exit and left in a white car. Another associated man who also stole items left on foot and was not located.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported ongoing disputes with her ex-boyfriend.

Nov. 21

23900 block 78th Avenue West: A report of a suspicious vehicle resulted in a warrant arrest.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: Multiple rental storage units were broken into overnight.

23200 block Highway 99: A unknown male attempted to steal a vehicle while the vehicle owner was loading it before leaving to work. The suspect fled in a red Honda sedan.

23600 block 99: Police attempted a traffic stop for speeding and failure to wear a seatbelt. The vehicle failed to yield and accelerated to flee. A pursuit was terminated. The vehicle was later determined to be stolen.

22500 block Highway 99: A theft lea to a trespass warning.

23600 block Highway 99: A disturbance between ex-friends was reported inside a business.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed after shoplifting from a grocery store.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled by an unknown suspect.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter who assaulted store security was arrested for theft, assault, an outstanding warrant and possession of heroin.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman previously removed from a business was arrested for trespassing. She also faced additional charges for possession of drug paraphernalia, providing a false name and outstanding warrants.

7500 block 242nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a report of a suspicious woman who was knocking on doors asking for directions, trying to locate friends’ home near the golf course.

Nov. 22

3rd Avenue North and Bell Street: Hit-and-run damage was discovered to a street sign and pole. The suspect vehicle was not located but blue trim panel for possible Toyota SUV recovered at scene.

800 block Caspers Street: A local resident called 911 on parents for having an altercation. The man was arrested for assault and had a warrant for domestic violence.

22000 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was observed pulling into a gas station. The driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Nov. 23

23000 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to a vehicle pursuit. The suspect was apprehended and arrested for a DUI.

300 block 4th Avenue North: A resident reported an assault by an ex-boyfriend who was no longer on the scene. Criminal charges were referred.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a suspect actively prowling vehicles in parking lot. The suspect was located and detained by a citizen and was arrested and booked.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Edmonds police K9 team assisted Lynnwood police in a search for a commercial burglary suspect.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A man cut a lock to access propane tanks and stole multiple tanks.

20900 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle parked along the roadway was reported stolen sometime overnight.

Highway 99: A transient woman known to loiter in the Edmonds area was reported missing by a relative.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting at a business and booked into jail.

22500 block Highway 99: A purse was stolen from a vehicle while the victim was loading groceries into a car.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A school official reported an assault of student that occurred during 2017-2018 school year. Information was just disclosed during an online meeting.

23500 block 97th Place West: A 15-year-old assaulted mother.