Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 24-30, 2020

Nov. 24

8000 block 234th Street Southwest: A criminal impersonation led to theft of gift cards.

200 block 12th Avenue North: A citizen turned over inherited firearms and requested they be destroyed.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A neighbor reported a couple was arguing.

23600 block Highway 99: Two subjects shoplifted from a grocery store. Subjects were located and removed from property.

22100 block Highway 99: A subject was stopped for jaywalking and charged with failing to identify for a law enforcement officer and obstructing.

21100 block 86th Place West: Police made a traffic stop for suspected mail theft. The suspect attempted to run over officers and was captured after a pursuit and K9 tracking unit. Stolen mail and other items were recovered. (See related story here.)

Nov. 25

7900 block 227th Place Southwest: A citizen reported suspicious subjects were prowling mailboxes. No mail was taken from the reporting party.

7300 block 228th Street Southwest: Police located a juvenile walking on Highway 99 and parents were contacted.

21900 block 76th Avenue West: A suspect was removed from a parking lot after police received a nuisance complaint of subject loitering there.

24000 block 102nd Place West: A resident reported personal vehicles were prowled and a phone was stolen.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: Ladders were reported stolen from a job site at local apartments. There are no suspects.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject had credit card accounts opened in his name and received packages that he did not order.

8100 block Talbot Road: A resident reported vandalism to front lawn.

22000 block Highway 99: A traffic stop of a known warrant suspect resulted in a warrant arrest and charges for possession of drug paraphernalia.

800 block Maple Street: A resident reported Christmas light wires were cut. (See related story here.)

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was cited and released.

24100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a disturbance at a business with a man refusing to leave. The man was removed from the store.

22000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked at an auto repair facility. No suspects were found.

8800 block Shell Place: A juvenile argued with a parent and threatened to harm himself.

22400 block Highway 99: A traffic stop for an equipment violation resulted in the arrest of the driver for an outstanding warrant.

Nov. 26

7400 block 210th Street Southwest: A lock on a group mailbox was damaged. It is unknown if anything was stolen at the time.

21900 block Highway: A shoplifter was removed from a business at the request of staff.

23500 block 100th Avenue West: A man was arrested for theft and possession of methamphetamine after he attempted to steal mail from a resident’s mailbox.

7900 block 228th Street Southwest: Discarded mail was found with package materials. The mail was likely stolen.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: Multiple rental storage units were reported burglarized.

21900 block Highway 99: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was discovered parked in a business parking lot.

22500 block Highway 99: Police were called to a business after a warrant suspect was located. The male suspect was identified and arrested.

200 block 4th Avenue North: A man and a woman were involved in a verbal domestic incident.

Nov. 27

200 block 2nd Avenue North: A catalytic converter was stolen from a victim’s vehicle overnight.

100 block 3rd Avenue North: A catalytic converter was discovered stolen from a vehicle sometime overnight.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was removed from a grocery store.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage unit was found with a new lock. Items were discovered stolen when the renter gained entry.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting and narcotics possession.

200 Railroad Avenue: Police responded to a disturbance and physical altercation between two subjects. Neither subject was willing to aide in prosecution for assault.

Nov. 28

24100 block Highway 99: Police contacted a suspicious occupied vehicle parked outside a vacant building. The vehicle was determined to be stolen and the occupants were arrested.

21900 block Highway 99: A man trespassing at a business was arrested on a warrant.

8700 block 242nd Street Southwest: A theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported.

19200 block Olympic View Drive: Residential locking mailboxes were pried open during the night or early morning. It is unknown if mail was stolen.

8000 block 196th Street Southwest: A communal locking mailbox was broken into and mail stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a local business after shoplifting merchandise.

700 block Daley Street: Police responded to a domestic incident involved a broken cell phone.

Nov. 29

24200 block Firdale Avenue: A domestic dispute was reported.

7200 block 213th Place: Two dumpsters were set on fire at an apartment complex.

500 block Pine Street: An apartment complex parking garage was broken into and vehicles were prowled.

100 block 5th Avenue South: A transient woman was removed from a business after refusing to leave the bathroom and sleeping in the business overnight.

8800 block 240th Street Southwest: An unlocked vehicle was stolen.

20900 block 76th Avenue West: A resident reported an ongoing issue of mail and package theft.

20800 block 88th Place West: Police conducted a welfare check on a woman living alone in a run-down home.

21900 block Highway 99: A man who had been previously removed from a business unlawfully returned and stole items. The man was arrested and booked.

Nov. 30

500 block Hemlock Way: A third party reported the possibility of a vacant residence door open. There were no signs of anyone inside.

800 block Dayton Street: Police received a report of holiday lights cut on the front porch of a home.

100 block Sunset Avenue North: An unknown suspect gained access to a secured garage and prowled a vehicle. The vehicle’s registration, insurance information and manual are missing.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A backpack was reported missing and later found by the owner.

23700 block 84th Avenue West: An unknown subject was reported living in the garage of a vacant house.

50 block Pine Street: Police responded to a civil dispute with a landlord involving accusations of entering a residence unannounced and taking items.

22200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing after refusing to leave a motel room.

800 block Maple Street: A resident reported numerous strings of exterior Christmas lights were cut and damaged.

500 block Main Street: A subject previously removed from a business returned and was arrested.

10000 block Edmonds Way: A secure apartment building parking garage was broken into and multiple vehicles were prowled.

22500 block Highway 99: A business reported that a theft occurred. The suspect was located nearby and arrested for shoplifting.

3300 block 167th Place Southwest: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood PD with a domestic violence court order violation suspect. The suspect was taken into custody.

1000 block 5th Avenue South: A motorcycle was stolen. No suspect was found.