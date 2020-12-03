Edmonds police report increasing number of catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic converter thefts have been increasing throughout the Puget Sound region, and Edmonds is no exception.

Edmonds police say they have received reports of multiple thefts since Nov. 30, primarily along 5th Avenue South but also in the Westgate and Point Edwards areas.

A “loud” vehicle has also been reported at the time of some thefts, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said.

Police on Thursday posted to its social media accounts a video — which we’ve included above — on the topic, with tips for car owners.

The catalytic converter was mandated for all U.S. cars and trucks in 1975. They convert harmful pollutants into less harmful emissions before they leave the exhaust system. Since precious metals such as platinum, palladium, rhodium or gold are used as the catalyst, they are a target for thieves. Depending on which metal was used, thieves can sell the converters to metal recyclers, who can extract the metal and resell it.

The vehicle of choice is often a Toyota Prius, but it can be stolen from any car. If the catalytic converter is underneath the car, thieves can slide under it and simply cut it off.

It can cost between $2,000 and $4,000 to have a converter replaced.

Tips from police include: