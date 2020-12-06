Edmonds restaurants showcasing holiday cheer with Festive Drink Bingo

Edmonds restaurants are banding together to ensure that COVID doesn’t take the “festive” out of the holiday season. The Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!) rallied 21 restaurants and cafes in the downtown area to showcase their holiday cheer by developing festive drink specials and featuring them in a bingo game that Edmonds residents and visitors can play to safely enjoy a fun holiday activity, support local businesses, and – of course – win prizes.

“This year more than ever it’s critically important for Edmonds businesses to cultivate a festive atmosphere and help put smiles on our customers’ faces,” said Kali Kelnero, Kelnero owner and ED! board member and treasurer. “On the other hand, we are dependent more than ever on our community’s support right now.” The goal, Kelnero said, was “to identify opportunities to help businesses safely attract customers in a way that makes it extra fun for everyone.”

Edmonds Festive Drink Bingo runs from Dec. 5-31.

Participants can pick up bingo cards at participating locations or download a digital copy themselves. They get a stamp for each location by ordering that business’ festive drink either on premise or to go. Players then turn in their bingo card (one per person) at Kelnero any time in January and pick up a free limited-edition sticker for each bingo they get. Each player will be entered into a drawing for one of several $10 gift cards provided by participating businesses.

ED! provided the funds necessary to design and print the bingo cards and stickers and is promoting the game via social media. For more information and to see all participating businesses and their drinks, visit the Edmonds Holiday site here.

Kelnero notes that this winter could be devastating for many Edmonds restaurants and cafes as they attempt to navigate the difficult terrain of dining restrictions and other safety measures related to COVID-19. Festive Drink Bingo is not just a fun excuse to get out of the house this holiday season, — it also aims to bring much-needed revenue to the local businesses, Kelnero added.