Edmonds Rotary, Floretum Garden Club partner for upcoming wreath sales at Perrinville Holiday Market

The Edmonds Rotary Club and the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club are conducting a joint wreath sales fundraiser to support the many programs that both clubs are committed to.

The wreaths, made by Floretum members, will be on sale at the Edmonds Rotary booth at the Perrinville Holiday Market on the following Sundays: Dec. 6, 13 and 20 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

You’re advised to arrive early, as it’s expected that wreaths, swags and table decor will sell out.

Edmonds Floretum Garden Club’s mission is to promote through education the knowledge of horticulture, the art of floral and landscape design, conservation of natural resources, protecting wildlife, civic beautification and, above all, the love of gardening — all while honoring its charter purpose of beautifying Edmonds. Proceeds from wreath sales are used to fund horticulture scholarships for college students and to fund gardening projects in Edmonds public schools. In 2020, the club provided scholarships for two Edmonds College students. For more information, visit edmondsfloretumgardenclub.org.

Edmonds Rotary provides funding for Washington Kids in Transition, Trinity Place, Edmonds Food Bank, the inclusive playground planned for Civic Park, Edmonds College scholarships, Edmonds’ new Waterfront Community Center and Bridge to Success, an education project in rural Gambia. For more information, visit www.edmondsrotary.com