Edmonds School District free meal service continues on Dec. 30

The Edmonds School District is continuing to serve family-style meal kits during winter break, with the next service on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
The kits include enough breakfast and lunch items for seven days.
- Grab and Go locations and times
Meadowdale Middle: 9-10 a.m.
Mountlake Terrace High: 10-11a.m.
Lynnwood High: 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway High: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Food truck community locations and times
A’capella Apartments: 10-10:20 a.m.
YWCA Sommerset: 10:35-10:55 a.m.
Medo-Lynn Ranch Mobile Home Park 11:20-11:40 a.m.
Pinewood Square: 1:30- 1:45 p.m.
Scriber Creek: 2-2:20 p.m.
Alderwood Boys and Girls club: 2:30-2:50 p.m.
Spruce Park: 3:05-3:25 p.m.
Home deliveries will be Wednesday, Dec. 30. Details: visit https://bit.ly/ESDGrabnGo or call 425-431-1454.