Edmonds School District November 2020 High School Students of the Month

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Sandra Martinez

Mother’s Name: Ofelia Martinez

Father’s Name: Ramon Godinez

Interests: I enjoy anime, collecting crystals, photography

Community Service: Babysitting

Education Goals: I want to go to Vancouver Film school

Career Goals: Special FX makeup artist

Edmonds Heights K-12

Sierra Buck-Flinchum

Mother’s Name: Alicia Buck

Father’s Name: Kyle Flinchum

Clubs & Activities: Last year I was in Leadership, Advanced Musical Theatre, and Student Council! I also tried to start a club, “Kindness Krew” but it didn’t launch due to COVID-19. This year I am in Advanced Musical Theatre and a new club, Students Organized Against Racism. I was also just selected to join the Superintendent Student Advisory Committee! I’m also part of an amazing service-based organization called The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. It’s for girls 11-20 and focuses on building leadership skills, community service, public speaking, friendship, and pretty much getting girls ready for life! This summer I was appointed a state officer. One of my responsibilities is to redesign our Pledge Program for girls ages 8 to 10, who aren’t quite old enough to be a Rainbow Girl. It introduces them to service opportunities, teaching them that they can make a difference in their community – especially from home, and highlights the importance of taking care of your mind, body and soul.

ASB: Edmonds Heights doesn’t have “ASB” but there’s a Student Council, which I participated in last year, and it’s not really a thing this year, but if it was I would have signed up!

Awards: This past summer in Rainbow I received an award for showing outstanding leadership and service to Rainbow.

Community Service: Through my involvement in Rainbow I have raised money and done service for NW Harvest, Feeding America, Treehouse (non-profit serving youth in foster care), and many more!

Educational Goals: Next year I am taking a gap year! There’s a lot of uncertainty about what the pandemic will look like in the future, but I want to wait to take higher education until I can be in an actual classroom.

Anything else we should know? I would like to thank my family, friends, Rainbow pals, teachers, and especially my mom. If I didn’t have your constant love and support, I wouldn’t have had this opportunity or be the Sierra I am today. From the bottom of my heart, thank you!

Faith Lehde

Mother’s Name: Kelley Lehde

Edmonds-Woodway High

Colin McAfee

Mother’s Name: Mika McAfee

Father’s Name: Tim McAfee

GPA: 3.95

Clubs & Activities: ESC – Environmental Service Club; Link Crew Mentor; I’ve also been involved in EWHS choir the first two years of high school

ASB: Enrollment officer sophomore year

Athletics: Captain of Boys swim team; Senior Leadership of Cross Country distance team for Track & Field.

Honors: President of National Honor Society

Awards: Social Studies, Warrior Award and Workhorse Award (both for swim). I also was the recipient of a Presidential Scholars Nomination.

Community Service: Volunteered for EarthCorps.

Significant School Project: I’ve worked on a research paper for my International Baccalaureate diploma exploring the intersectionality between Italian Fascism and Masculinity. I really loved this project, and I loved working with my teacher Mr. Wellington throughout the process.

Educational Goals: I’m planning on attending a four-year university after my high school graduation. At college I’m interested in pursuing either political science, pre-law, creative writing or philosophy – or a combination of them. After college, I hope to either attend a graduate level program or law school.

Career Goals: I’m not 100 percent sure what I want to do with my life. That said, I’m hesitantly thinking about something in the field of jurisprudence. I would also really love to write a book.

Anything else we should know? I’ve been spending my extra time during Covid to read! My favorite quarantine books so far have been “The Stormlight Archive”, “Crime and Punishment” and “The Stand”. I highly recommend all three.

Emma Shogren

Mother’s Name: Virginia Shogren

Father’s Name: Andrew Shogren

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: ASL, FBLA, AOK

ASB Leadership

Athletics: Varsity Volleyball, Tennis, Basketball

Honors: Excellence in Social Studies, 2019-2020, Microsoft Office Specialist Certifications Microsoft Powerpoint, Word, and Excel.

Awards: CTE 2019 Leadership and Achievement Award in Business 4H Lloyd Award for Outstanding Achievement as a freshman.

Community Service: Teaching Assistant for Mrs. Mahoney. I did trash pickup and volunteering at Clallam County Fair in the Sheep Barn (Assistant Superintendent).

Significant School Project: Community Service Project for Leadership – Trash Pickup at Edmonds Marina Beach

Educational Goals: To graduate at a four-year university and get a master’s degree specializing in the major I choose, hopefully in business.

Career Goals: To excel and succeed in the career path I choose.

Lynnwood High

Jissel Oseguera

Mother’s Name: Orbelina Guerra

Father’s Name: Ovidio Oseguera

GPA: 3.4

Honors: Algebra 2 honors

Educational Goals: I want to finish high school and keep doing my best at school. I want to grow academically.

Career Goals: I want to become a registered nurse.

Anything else we should know? My dream is to become the best version of myself, I always say that we can’t control things or obstacles that we face in our life, but what we can choose is how we decide to fight to keep moving forward, be persistent and kind. That’s what will make our lives better.

Seobin Lee

GPA: 3.9

Clubs & Activities: Concertmaster of LHS Chamber Orchestra, Vice President of Key Club, Intern at Fred Hutch this summer.

Awards: Musician of the Year, WMEA All-State participant.

Community Service: I volunteered at my church every Sunday.

Educational Goals: I hope to study Biochemistry at a four-year university.

Meadowdale High

Nicole Brunette

Mother’s Name: Leanne Brunette

Father’s Name: Glenn Karabeika

GPA: 3.8

Clubs & Activities: Varsity Girls Golf (Varsity Captain); DECA (President); National Honors Society (Treasurer); Inter High, and FCA.

Athletics: Girls Golf Team for four years (Varsity Captain Senior year); Girls Junior Varsity Basketball for three years; Girls Cross Country Team for a year.

Honors: National Honors Society, five AP Classes

Awards: Photography Department Award in 2020; Prep Star of the Night for golf in 2019; 64th at 3A State Golf Championship; Girls Basketball Offensive Player of the year in 2019, and Student of the Month three years ago.

Community Service: Volunteer tutor for Algebra students at Meadowdale. Volunteer Photography Assistant at San Juan County Fair. Community service for Operation Christmas Child.

Educational Goals: To attend a university next fall.

Career Goals: To pursue a career in engineering or teaching.

Isabella Sandoval

Mother’s Name: Tiffany Sandoval

Father’s Name: Adolfo Sandoval

GPA: 3.8

Clubs & Activities: Gen Z (leadership), Link Crew, National Honor Society, EAACH member,

ASB: ASB treasurer

Athletics: Girls Varsity Soccer, Track & Field, and FC Edmonds Black Ice premier soccer

Honors: National Honor Society and six AP classes

Awards: Link Leader of the month (2019).

Community Service: Regular volunteer at the Edmonds Food Bank, annual school events such as We Scare Hunger and Empty Bowls, and various organized events through the Gen Z club.

Significant School Project: Hosted and organized a bake sale for Seattle Cancer Care Alliance

Current Employment: Private after school tutor

Educational Goals: To attend a four year university in the fall of 2021.

Career Goals: To pursue a career in the medical field as a pediatrician.

Mountlake Terrace High

Bre Enriquez

Mother’s Name: Kelly Enriquez

Father’s Name: David Enriquez

Athletics: Club Swimming and High School Varsity Swimming

Clubs & Activities: Key Club

ASB: I was part of leadership last year where I got to be a Connect leader and help out incoming freshmen feel at home at Terrace. I enjoyed being a part of the leadership team and helping contribute ideas to things like spirit days and fundraisers.

Athletics: I participate in Mountlake Terrace Girls High School Swim along with club swimming outside of school. In high school swim I was able to qualify for district and state meets, placing at districts and qualifying for finals at state. My favorite meet would have to be our Edmonds School Districts Meet. I love the sport of swimming and hope to continue as a collegiate athlete next year.

Honors: National Honor Society

Awards: Swimming: I’ve been Rookie of the year, MVP, Most Spirited, Team Captain.

Current Employment: I am a lifeguard and swim instructor at the Lynnwood Recreation Center.

Educational Goals: I would love to go to college somewhere in California where I can swim and continue my education where I can hopefully get into a good PA program and become a Physician’s Assistant.

Jonathan Savell

Mother’s Name: Rebecca Savell

Father’s Name: Clarke Savell

GPA: 3.992

Clubs & Activities: FRC Robotics, VEX Robotics, Journalism

Educational Goals: I plan to attend the University of Washington and graduate within four years with a Bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry. While in college, I plan to join research labs to help me on my path towards becoming a lab technician.

Career Goals: I plan to work as a lab technician in Washington state as a stepping stone for my future career in Biochemistry.

Project SEARCH

Levi Majeres

Father’s Name: Brian Majeres

Athletics: I played football and ran track.

Community Service: I have helped out neighbors in the past.

Significant School Project: When I was in high school I got to go to a city council meeting and see what it was like.

Current Employment: Coat Factory

Educational Goals: I would really like to study some sort of medicine.

Career Goals: I want to work in the medical field in the future.

Anything else we should know? I really like to watch sports as well as play them. I like to shop for clothes at the mall. I really like Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.

I really like to go hiking and camping. I really enjoy the quiet of the mountains.

Scriber Lake High

Emil McDonald

Mother’s Name: Julia McDonald

GPA: 3.53960

Clubs & Activities: Revolution Roots (A club about social justice, political topics, LGBTQ+ topics, etc.) and Leadership class.

Awards: Good Attendance, Excellent Attendance, and Outstanding Achievements in Entry, Biology, Geology, and English.

Significant School Project: I wrote for the next Scriber Lake High book.

Educational Goals: Graduating, and picking a college to go to.

Career Goals: I am undecided but considering the sciences and healthcare.

Anything else we should know? I love to draw, and I love making friends with people. I’m really grateful for my family, my friends, and my school staff for encouraging and teaching me to be proud of who I am and what I like. Thank you so much!

Natalie Garcia

Mother’s Name: Cynthia Argueta

Step Father’s Name: Edwin Argueta

GPA: 1.68367

Anything else we should know? I volunteer at my church every Sunday

VOICE Transition Program

Marika Stazel

Mother’s Name: Emiko Stazel

Father’s Name: Andrew Stazel

Awards: Lynnwood High School Academic Achievement Awards

Educational Goals: To learn and gain more experience of job employment and other adult stuff

Career Goals: To own or work at a chocolate shop