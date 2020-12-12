Edmonds VFW partners with Teri’s Toybox to collect Christmas toys

For many years, Edmonds VFW Post 8870 has collected — during its annual VFW/Legion Christmas party — a large number of toys for distribution to children of families in need.

When that party was canceled this year due to COVID, Post Chaplain Dan Doyle contacted Teri’s Toybox owner Teri Soelter in downtown Edmonds and arranged to place a box in the store marked for VFW’s Toy drive. The idea is to encourage store customers to purchase an extra toy while shopping and place it in the box. Post Surgeon Jay Hansen designed a sign for the box, and Post Commander Rose Gilliland decorated the box and delivered it to the store.

Those who want to donate to this cause can visit Teri’s Toybox at 420 Main St., select and purchase a toy for any age range and place it in the box.

“Here is an opportunity to both support a long-time local business and help underprivileged children at the same time,” Post Past Commander Mike Denton said.