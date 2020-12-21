Edmonds woman winner of museum raffle for classic fire pedal truck

Edmonds resident Julie Valley is the proud winner of the Edmonds Historical Museum’s 2020 classic fire pedal truck.

Edmonds’ own Emily the Elf drew Valley’s winning ticket from among those purchased for a chance to win the pedal truck. Valley, who just moved to Edmonds in September, has a 3-year-old grandson and 6-year-old granddaughter in Seattle.

All proceeds from the raffle go toward realizing the former Edmonds Fire Safety Foundation’s vision of establishing a Fire Museum. Under the Edmonds Historical Museum, the Fire Museum is dedicated to the history of the Edmonds Fire Department (1904-2009), along with providing a home for the 1938 Ford Fire Engine and the 1925 REO Fire Engine. The 1938 Ford Fire Engine makes appearances in the Edmonds Kind of 4th parade and at the Edmonds Tree Lighting.