Edmonds-Woodway HS student named 2021 National YoungArts Foundation award winner

Edmonds-Woodway High School student Talli Kimani has been selected as a 2021 National YoungArts Foundation award winner at the merit level in the jazz piano category

Kimani is among 659 accomplished young visual, literary and performing artists from across the country and was selected by a discipline-specific panel of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process.

YoungArts award winners gain access to one of the most comprehensive programs for artists in the U.S., which includes opportunities for financial, creative and professional development support throughout their careers.